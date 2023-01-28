Emmerdale star Fiona Wade has issued a statement after confirming she’s filmed her last ever scene for the soap.

The Priya Sharma actress bowed out of the role she’s played for more than a decade last night.

Businesswoman Priya was offered a job in London and decided to take it.

She moved up her schedule and left the village after an emotional farewell to her family.

And now, actress Fiona has confirmed that it was her final ever scene.

“So I just finished filming my very last scene as Priya,” she said in an emotional backstage video.

“My goodness I feel so emotional. I haven’t stopped crying.

“It has truly been the most incredible ten years on this show. I have loved every second of being here.

“I have loved playing Priya. Just coming into work every day, being made up to be so glamorous, all the wonderful costumes and the wonderful storylines.

“It’s just been a dream job. I am so thankful to everyone at Emmerdale. I love you all and I’m going to miss you so much.”

She added: “And thank you so much to all the viewers for all your support over the years, for watching and supporting me and Priya.

“I just wanted to send you all my love and a huge thank you and lots of love for now. Goodbye.”

Fans are emotional at her exit.

One replied: “Gutted you’re leaving Fiona.

Fiona has played Priya in Emmerdale for more than a decade (Credit: ITV)

“Look forward to seeing you in other projects and maybe fingers crossed you might return to Emmerdale one day, the door is still open. Best of luck.”

A second said: “Congratulations @FionaWade_ on an incredible nine years in #Emmerdale as the beautiful and feisty Priya.

“You’ll be missed massively and was a massive credit to the show.

“I wish you all the best for the future. My favourite character has left the village for good.”

A third said: “Awh you will be missed so much Fiona Wade. Loved watching you play Priya.

“Take care and all the best in whatever you do next.”

