Emmerdale fans slam complete ‘waste of time’ episode

Furious fans of Emmerdale have slammed last night’s episode as a complete waste of time, following a couple of stories which appeared to go nowhere and end in a ‘pointless’ fashion. This came as Laurel Thomas finally escaped her kidnap ordeal and Dan and Amelia Spencer elected not to flee the country.

Was this, as some viewers have suggested, an all-time low for Emmerdale?

Laurel’s kidnapping ended with a whimper rather than a bang (Credit: ITV)

Laurel’s kidnap horror comes to an end as Dan makes a decision

After being held hostage by Colin, Laurel finally managed to talk her kidnapper around, and was released. At the end of the episode, she reunited with Jai, sharing a relieved hug together.

Meanwhile, as Dan and Amelia fled the village, Dan had second thoughts. On the road to the Ireland ferry, he turned around and returned so as he could face the music for his crime.

The low-key culmination of these storylines left some fans disappointed, decrying the episode as a ‘waste of time.’ Did the soap really achieve nothing last night?

Amelia and Dan were supposed to leave… and then didn’t (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam ‘pointless’ episode

Writing on Twitter as the episode ended, a number of fans shared their frustration online. Many of them felt that the soap had wasted their time, with the storylines ultimately going nowhere. Dan and Amelia’s non-exit, in particular, had fans annoyed.

“What a waste of time – a total non-episode. Amelia hugging Dan back at home and then Laurel gets rescued and hugs Jai – not worth my time or the technology of TV broadcasting,” one fan angrily wrote.

“WASTE OF ALL OUR TIME,” screamed another. “What happened? Did I miss something? Did Colin jump? What the [bleep] was that ending?”

Bob remains unable to forgive Wendy (Credit: ITV)

“Oh God, Laurel is back, Amelia is back, life in Emmerdale is pointless,” bemoaned another viewer.

“The Laurel kidnapping was utterly pointless and crap, and also isn’t Wendy supposed to be on a hospital transfer?” said a fourth.

Was last night’s episode an all-time low for the soap?

Bob’s story continues tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob’s temper flares up

As the soap continues tonight, Bob shows a darker side when there’s a mix-up at the B&B. Can Bob get his temper under control?

Elsewhere, Noah is shaken by some shock news, and Lydia comes up with an idea which ruffles Samson’s feathers.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

