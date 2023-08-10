Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dan and Amelia’s fate revealed as they prepare to go on the run

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Dan and Amelia Spencer’s fate is finally decided – as the pair prepare to flee the village. Will they manage to escape… or will Dan return to face the music for his crime?

Elsewhere, Laurel’s kidnap horror continues as Colin grows increasingly unstable. But with Jai, Suni and Arthur on the case, can her family rescue her in time?

Meanwhile, Lydia annoys Samson with her latest plan, and Bernice issues a warning to Bob. Also, Nate begins to have doubts about his double-dealing with Harry.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Amelia and Dan prepare to set off (Credit: ITV)

Dan and Amelia flee the village

Thanks to Cain, Dan and Amelia have an exit strategy at hand. With their bags packed, they leave the village with baby Esther.

But have they made the right decision? Will Dan return to face the music for his crime?

Is Dan making the right decision in running away? (Credit: ITV)

Laurel’s kidnap horror continues as her family take action

With Laurel still Colin’s hostage, he forces her to unlock her phone. He then texts Jai in a way which implies that Laurel has relapsed.

As Colin’s behaviour becomes increasingly unstable, the arrival of a police officer raises hope for Laurel’s rescue. However, Colin’s manipulation only prolongs her terrifying ordeal.

Meanwhile, Jai and Suni take matters into their own hands in finding Laurel, while Arthur reveals that she was supposed to pick Marshall’s passport up from Colin’s house. Can they find Laurel in time?

Jai and Suni take matters into their own hands in their search for missing Laurel (Credit: ITV)

Lydia makes an enemy of Samson

Lydia sets into motion a plan that annoys Samson. But what will he do next?

Bob has shut Wendy out since learning about her affair with Doctor Liam (Credit: ITV.com)

Bob needs to let Wendy in

Bernice warns Bob that he risks losing Wendy if he doesn’t begin to show her some warmth again. Will he heed her advice?

Nate’s having second thoughts

Nate begins to realise that he’s in too deep with Harry. Can he get out again before it’s too late?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

