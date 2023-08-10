Frustrated Emmerdale fans point out all the ways Laurel could have escaped

Infuriated fans of Emmerdale slammed Laurel Thomas last night, pointing out all of the ways she could have escaped from kidnapper Colin when she had the chance. This came as his unhinged behaviour escalated, and she made a last-ditch run for freedom.

In Tuesday’s episode, Laurel nipped by Colin’s to pick up Marshall’s passport. However, he quickly turned demented, locking her in the teenager’s bedroom.

Laurel attempted to fight for her freedom last night (Credit: ITV)

Kidnapper Colin turns nasty

Last night (Wednesday, August 10), Laurel attempted to negotiate for her freedom. When that failed, she distracted him with prayer and then whacked him around the head with a bible… making a run for the door.

But, finding the door locked, Laurel was then cornered by an enraged Colin. He marched her back to Marshall’s bedroom, leaving her bound and gagged in the bed.

As the episode aired, a number of fans voiced their irritation at the writing – and Laurel’s lack of initiative. Could Laurel have escaped last night, after all?

Could Laurel have tried harder to escape? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans point out multiple escape routes for Laurel

Writing on Twitter, angry Emmerdale fans took note of all Laurel’s opportunities to escape, listing them on the social media platform.

“Why didn’t Laurel just padlock the door after her like Colin did to her after she whacked him? Would have given her more time to find keys and use the phone…” one fan pointed out.

Why didn’t Laurel just padlock the door after her like Colin did to her after she whacked him? Would have given her more time to find keys and use the phone… #emmerdale — Natalie (@Nats19) August 9, 2023

“Why didn’t Laurel lock him in there?” another concurred.

Why didn’t Laurel lock him in there? 😂 #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) August 9, 2023

“FFS Laurel, smash the flipping window,” another said, as Colin cornered her downstairs.

FFS Laurel smash the flipping window #Emmerdale — Kayleigh Natasha (@KayleighAnslow) August 9, 2023

“Why didn’t Laurel break out a window? Also, how on Earth could he make her go upstairs and get tied up? She better not still be there on Friday,” a fourth fan wrote.

Why didn’t Laurel break out a window? Also how on earth could he make her go upstairs and get tied up??? She better not still be there on Friday lol #emmerdale — Supreme D 🇬🇾🇬🇧 (@SupremeD14) August 9, 2023

“Why didn’t Laurel say she’ll make the phone call and then say ‘Marshall, your dad’s holding me captive,’ ” suggested another.

#Emmerdale. Why doesn’t Laurel say she’ll make the phone call and then say “Marshall, your dad’s holding me captive” — Julia 💙 (@julia1965) August 9, 2023

Could Laurel have escaped from Colin if she’d tried harder?

Laurel’s kidnap misery continues tonight (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Laurel remains Colin’s captive

The story continues tonight, with Laurel as Colin’s hostage. At his mercy, he forces her to unlock her phone – then sends a message to Jai implying that she has relapsed.

It looks as though her freedom might be at hand when a police officer stops by, but Colin’s manipulation only prolongs her ordeal. Meanwhile, back in the village, Jai and Suni take matters into their own hands. Can they find Laurel in time?

