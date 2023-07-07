Emmerdale fans rush to Dan’s defence as he’s grilled by police over assault on Lloyd

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, July 6), Dan was interrogated by the police for his assault on Lloyd.

Dan revealed that he only punched him once to protect Amelia as he was teared into.

Now, Emmerdale fans have rushed to Dan’s defence as he was grilled by police over the assault.

Dan was protecting Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dan’s currently out on bail

Last night in Emmerdale, Dan spent the night in a cell before he was interrogated by the police. He told the officers that he’d only punched Lloyd once to protect Amelia.

He then asked the police investigator whether she had any children of her own as if she did, she’d do the same.

Later on, Dan returned home on bail revealing that the police were waiting to see if Lloyd pulled through before charging him.

Amelia told Dan that everything would be okay and that Lloyd would survive. However, Dan wasn’t that positive and confessed that he’d probably end up in prison.

Fans have defended Dan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans rush to Dan’s defence

Emmerdale fans have now rushed to Dan’s defence after his brutal police interrogation.

They think that the police were being too harsh as Dan was only trying to protect Amelia after they failed to deal with Lloyd.

One person wrote: “He got what he deserved but poor Dan hope he doesn’t get sent down for protecting his daughter.”

Another Emmerdale fan agreed and commented: “Hope Dan doesn’t get sent down he was only protecting Amelia.”

A third person thought that Dan shouldn’t go to prison and explained: “No he was just defending his daughter he thought she was in danger.”

“Just sad the rock was there, that did the damage. Can’t the police see that?” queried one more.

A fifth wrote: “I hope he doesn’t go to jail, after all that creep was stalking his daughter any dad would do the same thing to protect his child!”

Dan is arrested for GBH (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Dan go to prison?

Next week, Dan is charged with GBH as Lloyd’s situation gets serious.

Dan faces going to prison for the assault with his punishment being even worse if Lloyd dies.

But, will Dan end up in prison? Does he deserve to be locked up?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

