Emmerdale fans predict shock romance for Charity as she moves on from Mack

Last week in Emmerdale, Charity found out the truth about Mack being the father of Reuben after seeing him at the hospital with Chloe.

Since then she’s ended things with Mack, handing back her wedding ring and flogging all of his belongings to other villagers.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted another romance for Charity as she moves on from Mack. But who could Charity get with next?

Charity ended things with Mack for good (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity ended things with Mack

Last week, Charity saw Mack and Chloe with baby Reuben at the hospital and realised that Mack was the baby daddy.

After finding out the truth, Charity was devastated and told everyone in the village the truth as she flogged Mack’s things outside.

She then visited Mack and handed back her wedding ring to him, confirming that she wasn’t going to take him back.

Mack tried his best to explain himself to Charity and begged for her to give him another chance, thinking that buying her flowers would solve everything.

However, Charity didn’t want to hear him out and told him to run back to Chloe and Reuben and stay away from her.

Fans are calling for Charity to get back with Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict romance for Charity after Mack

Emmerdale fans have predicted another romance for Charity as she moves on from Mack. They reckon that Vanessa will soon make a return to the village and get back with Charity.

One fan wondered: “Now Charity’s finally got out from under Mackenzie’s clutches, anyone else desperately hoping Vanessa returns A.S.A.O, totally single & DOESN’T immediately reunite with Suzy instead?”

Now Charity's finally got out from under Mackenzie's clutches, anyone else desperately hoping Vanessa returns a.s.a.p, totally single & DOESN'T immediately reunite with Suzy instead? #Emmerdale #Vanity 🤞 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) May 17, 2023

Guess this means Vanessa will be back soon then We all knew Charity & Mack was a sham until she got back 😴😴 #Emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) May 15, 2023

You know what this means don't you? CHARITY IS SINGLE #Vanity #Emmerdale — Charlotte (@cher_l12) May 16, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer wrote: “Guess this means Vanessa will be back soon then, we all knew Charity & Mack was a sham until she got back.”

A third person tweeted: “You know what this means don’t you? CHARITY IS SINGLE,” before referring to ‘Vanity.’

Will Charity get back with Vanessa? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity get back with Vanessa?

Charity originally split up with Vanessa after cheating on her with Mack. However, now that Charity’s finished things with Mack could this trigger a return for Vanessa?

Will Vanessa return for Charity with the two of them both rekindling things? Will Charity get back with Vanessa? Vanity fans sure do hope so!

