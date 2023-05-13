Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve figured out Charity Dingle’s twisted and cruel revenge on Mack – and her own family

Emmerdale fans are convinced Charity Dingle is planning a cruel revenge on cheating husband Mackenzie Boyd – and her own family. Charity was devastated to learn of Mack’s betrayal this week.

The Woolpack boss now knows he fathered Chloe Harris‘ baby. And not only that but she knows her own family knew he cheated and kept it from her.

Emmerdale fans are convinced Charity Dingle will take devastating revenge (Credit: ITV)

Viewers watched as Charity made the horrifying discovery this week, and when she confronted Mack, she was too devastated to take revenge. She barely managed to push him away before dissolving in tears.

She ended their marriage and told him to get out. But fans aren’t convinced that this is the extent of Charity’s revenge.

They think she’s going to take inspiration from her ex-husband Chris Tate. He famously took his own life and framed Charity for his murder.

And while fans don’t think Charity will take her own life – they do think she will fake her own death. And then frame Mack for her disappearance.

Emmerdale revenge for Charity Dingle?

It would punish him and the family that knew he was cheating but still didn’t warn her. One fan said: “What can she do to him? She already married him which is punishment in itself.

“He doesn’t have any money for her to steal. Maybe she will run a Gone Girl con on him. Make everyone (other than maybe Sarah and kids) think that he killed her and get him locked up. I think the closest that ED ever did to that was Rosemary made the police think that Matthew killed her.”

A second said: “She will definitely do something. This is Charity! What that something will be remains to be seen. Emma Atkins was terrific during the reveal. Really good actress.”

Mack has no idea what Charity Dingle is capable of in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins teases ‘never before done’ moment

Another added: “The Charity we’ve known for 23 years who has exacted revenge on practically everybody who has done her wrong thus far will this time do absolutely nothing and just be a doormat. Of course not.”

Actress Emma Atkins teased how Charity’s revenge will be a never before done in soap moment. She said: “I can’t give too much away, but there’s a moment in the village where we bump into each other and Mackenzie doesn’t know that Charity knows. That is magical – I loved filming that.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“There’s a scene with Charity and Mackenzie afterwards, which is something we’ve never done before. It breaks a few of the boundaries of normal soap filming. It was pretty exhausting as well! A normal scene is usually three to four pages, but this was 17 or 18 pages. so it’s a real continuation.

“It’s the unravelling. It’s me and Lawrence and a couple more characters involved – Noah and Sarah.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

