Soaps

Emmerdale fans spot plot hole amidst Mack and Charity bombshell

Something didn't quite add up for viewers

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have spotted a massive plot hole in last night’s episode of the soap – which saw Charity finally learn about hubby Mack’s unfaithfulness. In shocking scenes, Charity learned that Mack is the father of Chloe’s baby, Reuben.

But amidst all of this drama, fans found themselves distracted by what they saw as a glaring plot hole. As Charity listened in on Mack’s bombshell revelation, many wondered how exactly Charity could be hearing all of this.

Charity looks shocked and horrified in a hospital corridor on Emmerdale
The truth was finally revealed (Credit: ITV)

Charity learns the truth about Mack and Chloe

The moment came as Charity witnessed Mack talking to Chloe inside her private hospital room. As he apologised to Chloe for how he’d been treating her lately, they shared a laugh – with Mack telling Reuben that he ‘knew how to give his daddy a scare.’

Unbeknownst to them both, Charity was standing outside of the hospital room, and overheard everything. Having learned the truth, Charity confronted Mack back at the village.

While Mack tried to make excuses for his odd behaviour of late, Charity told him that she knew about Chloe and the baby. But what will happen next?

Mack in a hospital room on Emmerdale, wearing a mask - Charity watches through the window
How did Charity manage to make out Mack’s bombshell? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call out massive plot hole in Mack and Charity scenes

However, some fans felt that these scenes lost some power due to a plot hole which emerged during Charity’s discovery. With Charity observing through a window and Mack wearing a mask, many wondered how exactly Charity had managed to hear their exchange.

“How in the blue hell could Charity hear every word Mack was saying when he was in a private room with his back to the window and had a mask on?” asked one incredulous fan.

“I’m sorry, how did Charity hear Mack through a mask and a window?” asked another.

“Hold up! So Charity could hear all Mack was saying through a closed window and door?” said a third, not buying it.

“So even with the doors closed and Mack talking very softly he apparently was talking loud enough for Charity to hear him. No bloody chance,” echoed another viewer.

After being hit with this bombshell, Charity staggered out of the hospital. She later told Mack that she knew what he’d been up to… As tonight (Friday May 12) sees the confrontation at last, how will Charity play it? 

Will she take revenge? Will she forgive him and take Mack back? Or will something else happen?

Emmerdale - Charity Realises That Mack Is Reuben's Dad

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

