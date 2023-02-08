Emmerdale fans blast soap for ‘rewriting the history’ of Charity and Vanessa

Charity slated her past relationship with Vanessa whilst complimenting Mackenzie in last night’s Emmerdale (Tuesday February 7, 2023),

She made out that Vanessa was always getting too involved in aspects of her life that she wanted her to stay out of.

Now, Emmerdale fans have blasted the soap for ‘rewriting the history’ of Charity and Vanessa’s relationship.

Charity ripped up the history books (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity ‘rewrote’ her history with Vanessa

Last night, Charity cuddled up to Mack on the sofa and revealed that being with him means that it’s the first time in her life where she can just be herself.

She then added that Mack is the first person that she’d ever exposed her darkest self to.

Charity then told Mack that Vanessa reported DI Bails despite her not wanting her to.

In Charity’s words, Vanessa “never knew how to take no for an answer,” always knowing best.

Her relationship with Vanessa was intense and complex, with Charity preferring how simple things are with Mack.

If only she knew the secrets that Mack’s been keeping!

Now, Emmerdale fans are furious that Charity has slated her relationship with Vanessa.

Charity complained about her past relationship (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Emmerdale for Charity’s Vanessa comments

Emmerdale fans have been left wondering why Charity started throwing dirt on her relationship with Vanessa and then suggested that Mack was the first person she could open up to.

Charity often confided in Vanessa with Vanessa doing everything to support her with the DI Bails case.

One fan wrote: “Not Charity saying that about Vanessa – ouch.”

The fan then added: “Charity saying Mack’s the only one to spill her darkest secrets to? Then proceeding to [bleep] off Ness. Yeahhhhh because no one watched the show in 2018 when she told Vanessa everything cba.”

I can't believe they had charity say that about V. Absolutely dreadful. #Emmerdale — Ceri (@tho63245152) February 7, 2023

Not Charity ragging on her relationship with Ness & talking about Mac like he’s god’s gift 🤢 #emmerdale — Jess (@ifeelflames) February 7, 2023

Not Charity saying that about Vanessa – ouch #Emmerdale — L 💫 ♊️ (@TVMusings22) February 7, 2023

Another viewer complained: “Not Charity ragging on her relationship with Ness and talking about Mack like he’s god’s gift.”

“I’M SO ANGRY I CANNOT TAKE WHAT CHARITY JUST SAID,” raged another in all capitals!

Someone else added: “Jane and her minions rewriting history and ctrl, alt and deleting everything about Vanity should give those still trying to deep [bleep] their answer that Vanity is not being revisited and to never take Charity seriously again.”

“Just checked it wasn’t April 1st and this was just another chance to annihilate Vanity with more utter [pooh] dribbling out of Charity’s mouth like last year’s farce. Shame on the producers for producing this tripe,” said one more.

A final fan condemned Charity, stating: “I can’t believe they had Charity say that about V. Absolutely dreadful.”

Charity used to tell Vanessa everything (Credit: ITV)

Did Charity forget the details of her past relationship?

There was a time when Charity used to confide in Vanessa about everything.

Vanessa supported her through her journey during the DI Bails case.

She also stood by Charity’s side when she got back in touch with her dad, Obadiah.

Of course, their relationship was never perfect but Charity’s decision to tear up the history books and change her and Vanessa’s story was a low blow.

Perhaps Charity will reconsider how perfect her current relationship is when she finds out the truth about Mack’s baby secret!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

