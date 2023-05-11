Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday May 10, 2023), fan spotted serious vibes between Mandy and Liam as she encouraged him to get back on his dating app.

He hadn’t logged in for a while but Mandy prompted him to get back on it and start swiping just like she was doing.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted a new romance for Liam and Mandy – but could they both develop feelings for each other?

Mandy and Liam started online dating (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam and Mandy tried some online dating

Last night, Mandy was sitting in the Woolpack with Vinny and was encouraged to set up an online dating account.

Vinny wanted her to distract herself from Paddy and watched on as Mandy posed for some photos for her dating profile. Vinny responded to her actions by telling her to just be herself.

Later on, Liam sat down and admitted that he had an online dating account but he hadn’t logged in for a while. With this, Mandy took his phone and asked for his login details.

Mandy and Vinny both chuckled as Liam told them that his password was drsexpot_4ubaby, with Mandy logging in to Liam’s account.

Could Liam and Mandy become an item? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Liam and Mandy romance

After seeing Liam and Mandy both sign up for an online dating app, fans have predicted that they both might swipe right on each other.

They reckon that Liam and Mandy will end up getting together as a romantic connection develops between them.

One fan wrote: “Mandy and Liam could be on the cards…,” predicting that the pair will soon get into a relationship.

Another Emmerdale viewer liked the idea of the two of them becoming a couple, tweeting: “Oh OK I would totally ship Mandy and Liam.”

A third person wasn’t as keen on the idea, predicting: “Oh, they’re not going to couple up Mandy and Dr Do Nothing are they?!”

Has Liam set his sights on Wendy? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Liam and Mandy get together?

At the moment, Mandy’s heart clearly lies with Paddy as last night’s episode saw her stare at a photo of him on her phone.

Emmerdale spoilers for next week show that Liam on the other hand may form a connection with another villager – and it’s not Mandy.

Wendy and Liam bond as she finds out that Liam’s a published murder mystery author and helps him finish off a short story he’s writing.

Afterwards, Wendy lies to Bob so that she can attend a murder mystery convention with Liam. But, is this pure friendship or could something more be in store for Wendy and Liam?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

