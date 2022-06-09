Emmerdale fans predict Noah will meet Chloe’s dad Damon in prison

Emmerdale fans are predicting Noah Dingle will meet Chloe Harris‘s dad, Damon, in prison after he was sentenced to three months.

Noah was given a three month custodial sentence for stalking and harassing ex-girlfriend Chloe.

However fans are predicting Noah will meet Chloe’s dad Damon, as he is also in prison.

Noah had been stalking Chloe for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Noah and Chloe

Last year viewers were introduced to Chloe and she began dating secretly dating Noah.

It was revealed to viewers that Kerry Wyatt had been working for Chloe’s dad, Damon who was in prison.

As well as cleaning for Damon, she looked out for Chloe, as her mother and sister had both died, meaning Chloe was on her own.

When Kerry found out Noah and Chloe had been sneaking around, she warned Chloe not to date him because Damon was very protective.

Eventually Chloe stood up to her dad but he had her kicked out of the family home.

After moving to the village with Kerry, Chloe and Noah began dating but their relationship ended when she slept with Jacob and Noah turned nasty.

Kerry worked for Damon (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Noah will meet Chloe’s dad Damon in prison

Earlier this year, Noah was determined to get Chloe back but began to stalk her. He began tracking her phone and taking photos of her.

He also planted a microphone in her room to listen to her conversations and used a drone to spy on her and watch her sleep.

Eventually Chloe found out what Noah had been doing and he tried to trap her in his house.

Noah was sentenced to three months in prison (Credit: ITV)

Charity walked in on Noah trying to keep Chloe quiet.

At first she was determined to stop Noah’s crimes being reported to the police.

However she realised he needed to face the consequences of his actions and reported him herself.

In Tuesday’s episode (June 7) Noah was sentenced to three months in prison.

He was taken to the cells in tears, but fans are predicting he will meet Damon in prison.

@emmerdale #Emmerdale Noah sent to Prison, he had to be punished, but there are criminals/hypocrites in the show still roaming free, who haven't been punished for their crimes or found out yet. Chloe's Dad will be waiting for Noah then I guess? — Faizal Perager (@man18united) June 7, 2022

Noah’s sentencing next week, wouldn’t it been funny if he does get sent down and bumps into Chloe’s dad? The what you in for question from Damon would be awkward #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) May 30, 2022

Imagine in some big twist, Noah does get sent down and he runs into Chloe’s dad! #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) May 27, 2022

Just say Noah goes to prison and Chloe’s dad is the top dog he may not last long #Emmerdale — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) May 26, 2022

If Noah does end up meeting Damon, could he be in trouble?

