Noah Chloe Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans predict Noah will meet Chloe’s dad Damon in prison

Kerry warned Charity before that Damon is dangerous

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Emmerdale fans are predicting Noah Dingle will meet Chloe Harris‘s dad, Damon, in prison after he was sentenced to three months.

Noah was given a three month custodial sentence for stalking and harassing ex-girlfriend Chloe.

However fans are predicting Noah will meet Chloe’s dad Damon, as he is also in prison.

Noah had been stalking Chloe for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale viewers all saying the same thing as Noah is sentenced to three months in prison

Emmerdale: Noah and Chloe

Last year viewers were introduced to Chloe and she began dating secretly dating Noah.

It was revealed to viewers that Kerry Wyatt had been working for Chloe’s dad, Damon who was in prison.

As well as cleaning for Damon, she looked out for Chloe, as her mother and sister had both died, meaning Chloe was on her own.

When Kerry found out Noah and Chloe had been sneaking around, she warned Chloe not to date him because Damon was very protective.

Eventually Chloe stood up to her dad but he had her kicked out of the family home.

After moving to the village with Kerry, Chloe and Noah began dating but their relationship ended when she slept with Jacob and Noah turned nasty.

Kerry worked for Damon (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Noah will meet Chloe’s dad Damon in prison

Earlier this year, Noah was determined to get Chloe back but began to stalk her. He began tracking her phone and taking photos of her.

He also planted a microphone in her room to listen to her conversations and used a drone to spy on her and watch her sleep.

Eventually Chloe found out what Noah had been doing and he tried to trap her in his house.

Emmerdale Noah looks nervous as he awaits his verdict in court
Noah was sentenced to three months in prison (Credit: ITV)

Charity walked in on Noah trying to keep Chloe quiet.

At first she was determined to stop Noah’s crimes being reported to the police.

However she realised he needed to face the consequences of his actions and reported him herself.

In Tuesday’s episode (June 7) Noah was sentenced to three months in prison.

He was taken to the cells in tears, but fans are predicting he will meet Damon in prison.

If Noah does end up meeting Damon, could he be in trouble?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Entertainment Daily has its own dedicated Emmerdale spoilers page

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Deborah James smiling in pink wig during video message on Lorraine today
Deborah James issues health update as she reveals how she’s living out final days
Richard Madeley and Ben Shephard as GMB presenters
GMB presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway have viewers saying same thing
Carol looking concerned on Tipping Point
Tipping Point viewers complain over contestant’s behaviour: ‘Winding me right up!’
Jane McDonald wearing pink pictured at sea
Jane McDonald ‘so excited’ as she shares big TV news with fans
Martin Lewis smiles for cameras at ITV Palooza
Martin Lewis sparks concern on Twitter as he shares health update with fans
Rod Stewart performing at Jubilee and Penny Lancaster on Loose Women
Penny Lancaster admits Rod Stewart’s Jubilee gig was ‘touch and go’