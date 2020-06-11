Emmerdale fans praise soap for 'brilliant' Aaron and Cain lockdown episode

Emmerdale fans have praised the soap for it's 'brilliant' lockdown episode last night (Wednesday, June 10) which featured Aaron and Cain Dingle.

In the episode, the uncle and nephew were thrown together as the coronavirus pandemic caused villagers to go into lockdown.

However things didn't go smoothly for the duo. In the visit to the Dales, Aaron received a letter from prison which was sent from his ex-husband Robert.

However Cain was the one to see it first and hid it in a magazine. He worried that if Aaron read it, it would cause him to fall back into despair.

Aaron received a letter from Robert (Credit: ITV)

But a few days later, the mechanic let slip about the letter, leaving Aaron furious. He became even more worked up when Cain couldn't remember where he put it.

Read More: WIN £1,000 in out 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Fuming with his uncle, Aaron delivered some home truths about Moira, claiming it was obvious Cain is still in love with her.

Eventually the scrapyard owner calmed down, but as he and Cain started to settle things, Cain found the letter in a magazine.

Aaron was in tears as he read Robert's letter (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley introduces new puppy on Loose Women

After Aaron read the letter, he told his uncle that Robert had apologised to him about how he dealt with ending their marriage.

Viewers were impressed with how the episode showed Cain's continued love for Moira. They were also thrilled that they gave Aaron some closure on what happened with Robert.

That was such a great episode! Despite filming restrictions, in one half hour episode we learned so much about Cain's continued love for Moira and finally got closure for Aaron and Robert! Really showed why Aaron and Cain are two of Emmerdale's greatest! #Emmerdale — #Barz (@RelashioDobby) June 10, 2020

What a pairing on Lockdown @emmerdale tonight.

Beautifully written by #AdamSales and brought to life by the wonderful @HordleyJeff and @DannyBMiller

Well done to all the #Emmerdale production team....a brave, but brilliant idea to produce #Lockdown episodes 👏👏👏 — Cathy Brady🏆x 6 (@CeeBee8) June 10, 2020

I loved tonight’s episode..what a combination those two are🤦🏼‍♀️🥰...actually, I think Aaron is sooo good for Caine 🙏🏼👍🏼👍🏼#emmerdale #COVID__19 #Brilliant 🙏🏼🥰❤️ — Angie Wren (@AngieWren1) June 10, 2020

It was a brilliant episode. #Emmerdale — Sarah Andrew (@SarahAn04383980) June 10, 2020

#emmerdale tried to say sorry tonight to fans for the appalling exit storyline given to Ryan Hawley.



Rather than twisting the knife into #robron as expected, this was great drama.



But it failed with 'now Robert has apologised I can move on'



Aaron would never move on. pic.twitter.com/ieaqDpqjws — Rory Brakewell (@RoryBrakewell) June 10, 2020

However, some fans are afraid that this means Robert will never return to the village.

Omg' is this the final blow' does this mean no more robert ever😭 does this mean #ryanhawley ain't coming back ever😭 #emmerdale #Robronforever #Robron — marializ (@mShawty0_o) June 11, 2020

Imagine if the letter from Robert was saying that he was getting out I wish #emmerdale #robron — dan the chatterbox 🌞🌙⭐️ (@chattymandan) June 10, 2020

Just wake me up when Robert comes back. So i can rewatch the show again. Until this time goodbye ED, without #robron you are not worth watching. #emmerdale — #Forever and for always cause I'm keeping you. (@LucieGi15312534) June 10, 2020

Which lockdown episode is next?

Next week will air Mandy and Vinny's lockdown episode on Monday (June 15). This will be followed by Jimmy and Nicola's episode on the Wednesday (June 17).

It was a brilliant episode.

Mandy and Vinny's episode is the next one to air (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Chris Chittell reveals lockdown haircut nightmare

In Mandy and Vinny's episode, the mother and son find themselves holed up in the salon. With Vinny's dad Paul recently turning up in the village, he is the main topic of conversation.

But it's not long before Mandy shares a long held secret which has affected her all her life. What is it?

Will Vinny and Mandy be able to work through their issues?

Emmerdale airs Mandy and Vinny's episode on Monday, June 15 at 7pm, and Jimmy and Nicola's episode on Wednesday, June 17 at 7pm on ITV.

What did you think of the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.