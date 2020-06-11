Emmerdale fans praise soap for 'brilliant' Aaron and Cain lockdown episode

Emmerdale fans have praised the soap for it's 'brilliant' lockdown episode last night (Wednesday, June 10) which featured Aaron and Cain Dingle.
In the episode, the uncle and nephew were thrown together as the coronavirus pandemic caused villagers to go into lockdown.
However things didn't go smoothly for the duo. In the visit to the Dales, Aaron received a letter from prison which was sent from his ex-husband Robert.
However Cain was the one to see it first and hid it in a magazine. He worried that if Aaron read it, it would cause him to fall back into despair.
But a few days later, the mechanic let slip about the letter, leaving Aaron furious. He became even more worked up when Cain couldn't remember where he put it.
Fuming with his uncle, Aaron delivered some home truths about Moira, claiming it was obvious Cain is still in love with her.
Eventually the scrapyard owner calmed down, but as he and Cain started to settle things, Cain found the letter in a magazine.
After Aaron read the letter, he told his uncle that Robert had apologised to him about how he dealt with ending their marriage.
Viewers were impressed with how the episode showed Cain's continued love for Moira. They were also thrilled that they gave Aaron some closure on what happened with Robert.
However, some fans are afraid that this means Robert will never return to the village.
Which lockdown episode is next?
Next week will air Mandy and Vinny's lockdown episode on Monday (June 15). This will be followed by Jimmy and Nicola's episode on the Wednesday (June 17).
It was a brilliant episode.
In Mandy and Vinny's episode, the mother and son find themselves holed up in the salon. With Vinny's dad Paul recently turning up in the village, he is the main topic of conversation.
But it's not long before Mandy shares a long held secret which has affected her all her life. What is it?
Will Vinny and Mandy be able to work through their issues?
Emmerdale airs Mandy and Vinny's episode on Monday, June 15 at 7pm, and Jimmy and Nicola's episode on Wednesday, June 17 at 7pm on ITV.
