Emmerdale star Chris Chittell reveals lockdown haircut nightmare

Emmerdale star Chris Chittell has revealed his lockdown haircut fail after his attempt to trim his Barnet went wrong.

The actor, who plays Eric Pollard in the ITV soap, posted a picture to his Facebook account revealing his hair blunder.

He captioned the post: "Double oooops!"

In the comment he added: "Double 'cause it's on the other side as well. Stupidly put the wrong attachment and not used the mirror! Duh!"

His friends commented, finding his new hair hilarious.

One wrote: "A continuity nightmare if filming was still taking place!"

A second commented: "Trend setter."

Soap stars colouring their hair

Last week, Coronation Street and Emmerdale boss John Whiston admitted soap stars changing up their hairstyles in lockdown has caused a real headache now they're returning to work.

When the soaps shut down filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of their stars took the opportunity to change their hair.

Usually when filming they have to keep things the same for continuity.

Danny Miller's shaved head has caused a headache! (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Lorraine, John admitted: Most of the cast for some reason decided to shave their heads and all the female cast decided to dye their hair puce, which is a problem when everyone's coming back to work."

Referring particularly to Danny Miller having shaved his head, John added: "So we've had to put quite a lot of lines taking the [bleep] out of his hair."

Emmerdale's return to filming

Chris has played Eric since 1986 (Credit: ITV)

Recently Emmerdale returned to filming. However they are now using social distancing and new health and safety measures.

But despite the changes, it looks like the Dales is still set for drama.

Yesterday John revealed there will be a 'socially distanced' murder coming up in the show.

Speaking in a Sky news interview he said: "In terms of all the normal stuff that goes on in soaps, people kind of kissing or murdering each other, we'll have to socially distance murders I think.

There will be a murder in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

"And we actually have one coming up in Emmerdale quite soon.

He added: "But yes, a lot will have to rely on the way actors act and the power of the script."

Who will be killed off?

It hasn't been revealed who will die, however a number of storylines were left on cliffhangers ahead of the soap's return to filming.

Malone has been terrorising Will, Cain and Billy for months (Credit: ITV)

With DI Malone terrorising the village, could he be on someone's kill list?

Or Could Andrea, Jamie and Belle's love triangle end in a death?

Emmerdale airs Mandy and Vinny's episode on Monday, June 15 at 7pm, and Jimmy and Nicola's episode on Wednesday, June 17 at 7pm on ITV.

