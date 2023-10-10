Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, October 9), viewers got a huge surprise when it was revealed that Aaron had returned to the village.

He’d been tied up over in the barn at Wylie’s Farm as Cain and Caleb tried to protect him.

Emmerdale fans have all now made the same plea as Aaron returns to the village.

Aaron’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron returned to the village

Emmerdale viewers will know that Cain and Caleb have been keeping some locked up in the abandoned Wylie’s Farm.

Last night, it was revealed that this person was in fact Aaron Dingle who had returned to the village.

Cain and Caleb had been on a mysterious outing to fetch Aaron from Italy after Adam got in touch with them.

Adam had revealed that Aaron was in trouble with some gangsters and owed them some money.

Cain then tied Aaron up with Caleb’s help. Chas later walked in and was furious with Cain that he’d tied her son up, being shocked that he was back in the village.

Fans are demanding a Robron reunion (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all make same plea over Aaron return

Now that Aaron’s back as a regular, fans are desperate for him to have the happy ending he deserves.

They’re all now making the same plea for Robert to return to the soap so that Robron can reunite.

One Emmerdale fan asked: “All I wanna know is Robron on the cards?”

Another person commented: “Emmerdale getting Danny back as Aaron ok 2023 I love it, now what do you say 2024 Ryan comes back as Robert and we get the Robron storyline back on track, a proper reunion and them remarried. Highly would appreciate it, thank you so much”

#Emmerdale getting Danny back as Aaron ok 2023 I love it now what do you say 2024 Ryan comes back as Robert and we get the RobRon storyline back on track a proper reunion and them remarried highly Would appreciate it thank you so much 🤞🏻🙏🏻 — Ashley (@AshF2023) October 10, 2023

#Emmerdale Welcome home, Aaron 👏👏👏

Let's have Robert back too! — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) October 9, 2023

Who else is thinking now Aaron is back they have to bring Robert back? They said they were working on next chapter? 🤞🙏 #emmerdale #robron — Helen Bolton (@jellytot86) October 9, 2023

A third viewer exclaimed: “Welcome home, Aaron. Let’s have Robert back too!”

Another person questioned: “Who else is thinking now Aaron is back they have to bring Robert back? They said they were working on the next chapter?”

Could Robert reunite with Aaron? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Robert return to Emmerdale?

Robert’s currently in prison after having killed Victoria’s rapist, Lee Posner. In 2019, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ended things with Aaron.

But, could Robert soon return and escape prison? Could Robron soon reunite?

