Emmerdale fans left completely confused by the ending to tonight’s episode

The ending of the penultimate Super Soap Week episode of Emmerdale had viewers scratching their heads tonight (Thursday October 12).

Setting us up for an hour-long special to finish the week tomorrow night, we’re left with all sorts of questions. Mainly, what on earth happened there?

Chas was in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

What happened in tonight’s Emmerdale?

Chas was seen to be bound in the boot of Harry’s car and he then forced her to record a pleading video to Cain and Caleb.

Harry then met with them and told them he wanted the gun-running business back on or else he’d kill Chas. Caleb and Cain thought fast and instead offered him 30k in Euros to pay him off.

Where were they going to get that sort of cash? Why Aaron, of course.

Only Aaron wasn’t happy to play ball. He didn’t seem to think his mother’s life was worth the money.

But Cain and Caleb didn’t listen and began counting the cash.

Aaron wasn’t interested in saving his mum (Credit: ITV)

How did the episode end?

The episode ended as Chas (still locked up in the boot of the car) shouted at Harry that Cain and Caleb would never let him get away with this. He opened it and told her: “You really think they’re in charge?”

He continued: “This whole thing better go down without any nasty surprises.”

This was interspersed with Cain beating Aaron to a pulp in a presumed flashforward. Caleb then urged Cain to leave him and they locked the door behind them.

Aaron leaned against the wall almost laughing to himself. We then saw Chas still tied up in the boot of the car looking terrified.

But what does that all mean?

Was it suggesting Aaron is working with Harry? If not, who is working with Harry?

And who was the guy with Harry, who looked REALLY like Aaron?!

What is going on?

Harry is a nasty piece of work – but who is he working with? (Credit: ITV)

Fans confused over Emmerdale ending tonight

Fans were equally confused and therefore aired their feelings on X.

“Flitting from story too story my head lordy!” complained one.

Another agreed: “Not sure a helpline number could help me understand this story!”

“Emmerdale I’m affected – I didn’t understand any of that!” joked someone else.

“This storyline’s marking no sense????” said one more and another also added: “I’m lost, I haven’t got a clue what’s going on anymore!”

Me watching #emmerdale with all the time jumping 👀 pic.twitter.com/tWsSAj8TGm — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) October 12, 2023

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

