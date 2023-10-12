Emmerdale spoilers tonight confirm Chas’ fate after Harry’s revenge plot

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, October 12), Chas’ fate is confirmed as Harry gets his revenge.

After Harry showed his true colours, Chas realised she’d put herself in great danger.

But, what has happened to Chas as Harry gets his revenge in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas is in a bad way (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas is bound and gagged

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, October 11), Cain and Caleb worried for Chas’ safety when Gail told them that she’d gone off with ‘Simon’ aka Harry.

As Chas drove out to a field with Harry, she started to panic when he revealed too much about her family, revealing his run in with Nate.

Before long, Chas was nowhere to be seen as Harry made an alarming phone call to a colleague.

After this, he implied that he’d harmed Chas whilst throwing Chas’ bracelet on the ground.

He then warned that the rest of them – most likely referring to the Dingles – didn’t know what was coming.

Tonight, Chas’ fate is revealed as Emmerdale spoilers show her to be bound and gagged in a car boot.

But, as Cain and Caleb fear for Chas’ life, can they help save their sister from Harry’s revenge?

What does Suni figure out? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suni has an epiphany

This week, Suni and Jai’s dad – Amit – arrived in the village, turning up at The Hide.

Last night, Amit then entered the Sharma household for presumably the first time.

However, when he walked in, the look on his face turned rather sinister.

This happened as he gazed upon the spot at the bottom of the stairs where Rishi sadly died.

Tonight, Suni has a realisation. But, could this be anything to do with his dad? Does Amit know something about Rishi’s death that Jai and Suni don’t? Could he have murdered Rishi?

