Emmerdale fans have a shocking theory about Pierce’s son Marcus as he arrived in the village in last night’s episode (Thursday, February 3).

Earlier this week, Rhona received a letter from her ex-husband and rapist, Pierce Harris, who is currently in prison.

He told her he was dying and wanted help finding his son Marcus.

With Ryan’s help, Rhona managed to contact Marcus. However Vanessa tried to keep Marcus away by pretending to be Rhona.

Marcus turned up in the village (Credit: ITV)

But Rhona found out what Vanessa did when Marcus turned up in the village looking for her.

Rhona and Marcus went for a talk and she filled him in on everything.

Marcus explained he hadn’t seen his dad since he was young, but had heard about his crimes over the years through the news.

Emmerdale fans have shock theory about Marcus

Marcus then asked Rhona if she would go with him to the prison to visit Pierce.

However fans think Pierce and Marcus could be working together to get Rhona to visit Pierce again as part of revenge.

#Emmerdale that Marcus is such a set up .. so obvious Pierce has set her up so she will visit him ! So Ovs !

And the misery of Chas .its not #EastEnders your on 🙄jeeees 🙄🙄🤣😅 — Sharon Flynn Kennedy (@cosytoes7) February 3, 2022

I don't trust this Marcus whatever his name is ? #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) February 3, 2022

I am not buying that this Marcus is Pierce’s son – at no point has he ever been mentioned. And for someone to approach Rhona with a request is a bit suss #emmerdale #pierceson #marcus #rhona — Emma Shorter (@emmapurple1) February 3, 2022

Has Pierce put his son upto this to get revenge on Rona? #Emmerdale — Linda 〓〓 (@linda_dwan) February 3, 2022

these emmerdale producers hate good characters i don't trust marcus at all this is pierce we are talking about #Emmerdale — . (@delucaevans) February 3, 2022

Marcus is definitely dodgy…no-one else would have the gall to ask Rhona to hold his hand when he sees his dad. #Emmerdale — Caitlin (@xowildflowerxo) February 3, 2022

Who is Pierce Harris in Emmerdale?

Rhona and Pierce got married in 2017, but he raped her on their wedding day.

Rhona reported Pierce and bravely faced him in court when he went on trial.

Pierce was found guilty and sentenced to five years behind bars.

In 2019 he was released from prison and in January 2020, he murdered Rhona’s boyfriend Graham Foster and set up Marlon Dingle for the murder.

Pierce is currently in prison (Credit: ITV)

Pierce soon took Vanessa’s son Johnny and held them both captive in Mulberry cottage.

Eventually Pierce was caught by police and went back to prison.

In March 2020 he pleaded guilty to Graham’s murder and later that month he was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, false imprisonment and murder.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

