Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim delivers huge news that leaves one family reeling

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Kim gets news that affects all the villagers.

Meanwhile Al has a suggestion for Kerry. Will Rhona go to visit Pierce with Marcus?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale?

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim gets news

Kim gets some news (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, February 3) Kim made a big purchase and Chas was convinced she was the new owner of the Woolpack.

However it was revealed she is Jimmy’s new haulage partner.

Tonight Kim gets news that affects the villagers.

Al has a suggestion

Al suggests to Kerry that they get a place together (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Al suggests to Kerry that they get a place together. But what will Kerry say?

Will Rhona go to visit Pierce?

Marcus turned up in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode, Rhona was shocked to see Pierce’s son Marcus turned up in the village.

She was furious to learn Vanessa pretended to be her to try and get rid of him.

Rhona and Marcus had a chat and he explained he hadn’t seen his dad since he was young. But over the years he had seen about his father’s crimes in the news.

Rhona filled him in on everything and explained she got a letter from Pierce.

Marcus asked Rhona if she would come with him to visit Pierce.

Will she go and visit Pierce with Marcus?

Charity and Ryan take over the Woolpack

Charity and Ryan now own the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes it was announced Charity and Ryan are the new owners of the Woolpack.

Charity told Marlon and Chas they they would need to interview for their old jobs at the pub.

Will it cause problems with the Dingle family?

