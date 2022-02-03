7 Emmerdale characters who would have made better Woolpack owners

Emmerdale has revealed the new owners of the Woolpack: Charity Dingle and Ryan Stocks.

With Charity already lording it over everyone now she’s the landlady, previous owner Chas Dingle is not impressed at all.

And honestly? Us neither.

Here’s who we think would have been far better choices to be behind the Woolie’s bar.

Kim Tate is one of few Emmerdale characters who could afford the pub (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale characters worthy of being the next owner of The Woolpack

Kim Tate

She runs a multi-million pound empire with interests across the globe – but what she doesn’t have is a village pub in her portfolio.

After tricking everyone into thinking she was making a bid and buying the Woolpack, Kim actually bought into Jimmy’s haulage business.

But haulage is far too BORING for a woman like Kim Tate. She needs excitement and where better to get that than the village local where everything happens.

She’d have more than a put down or two for the regulars and would definitely keep the staff on their toes.

What a shame she’s missed out this time.

Will Gabby Thomas buy the pub for her mum? (Credit: ITV)

Gabby Thomas

An unlikely millionaire – but a millionaire nonetheless – Gabby had the cash to buy the pub.

Though as a new mum, and also incredibly lazy, it’s unlikely she would have bought it for herself.

Her mum Bernice, however, has The Woolpack in her blood.

They could have stood behind the bar together and even brought back Diane from Portugal to help out.

Speaking of who…

Perhaps Diane Sugden could make a comeback to reclaim her pub? (Credit: ITV)

Diane Sugden

Don’t call it a comeback – but it would absolutely have been the right decision.

Running a B&B was never right for Diane Sugden, and nor is a new life in Portugal.

Diane should have cancelled her retirement and swooped in to buy The Woolpack and give the village back its heart.

Chas Dingle

Chas Dingle should never have been counted out.

Change isn’t always a good thing. We get used to familiar faces running our locals and Chas was certainly that.

Manipulated into losing her beloved pub by smooth-talking Al, Chas was left heavily in debt when the insurance claim on its ashes was invalid.

However, one of the toughest Emmerdale characters, she’s faced harder battles – she and Paddy could have found a way to buy the pub back, surprising everyone in the process.

Could Marlon and Rhona take over The Woolpack? (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona

Emmerdale stalwart chef Marlon never really got a chance with the pub.

He bought in at the worst possible time, and Chas wouldn’t ever let him have even a bit of control.

But with Rhona still having that huge amount of money that Graham left her, and seemingly no interest in Moira‘s farm, they could have made a go of it together.

Belle would be brilliant (Credit: ITV)

Belle Dingle

If the show wanted to keep it in the Dingle family, why not give it to Belle?

She’s young, energetic and crying out for a good storyline.

What else does she actually do?!

She’s set to be left heartbroken by Ellis next week when he leaves for a new job abroad and frankly needs a new focus.

Belle desperately needs something to sink her teeth into and the Woolpack would have been perfect.

Meena could be redeemed? (Credit: ITV)

Meena Jutla

We can all agree, Meena has been the best part of Emmerdale recently.

So why get rid of her?

The show could have found a way to explain all her crimes – or at the very least exonerate her with the villagers and police – and give her the helm of the Woolpack in Emmerdale.

Imagine the karaoke nights?!

And she could continue her killing spree and off all of the dead wood while she’s at it!

Emmerdale is crying out for Sheridan Smith (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan Smith

Okay, so we know Sheridan Smith isn’t actually in Emmerdale, but how good would it be if she was?!

The Dales are crying out for someone like her to move in and shake it up.

Currently wowing fans and critics in The Teacher on Channel 5, she’s a busy bee right now with drama No Return starting on ITV next week, and a sequel to The Railway Children coming up later this year.

But, if she could just find a teensy bit of time in her schedule, she is exactly who Emmerdale needs to get things moving in the right direction again.

The Teacher co-star Kelvin Fletcher could give her a few pointers on life in the Dales, after all!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

