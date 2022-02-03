Pierce’s son, Marcus, arrived in Emmerdale in tonight’s episodes (Thursday, February 3), but who plays him and what do we know about actor Darcy Grey?

Who is Marcus Dean in Emmerdale?

Marcus Dean is the 30-year-old son of Rhona’s ex-husband and rapist, Pierce Harris.

Earlier this week Rhona received a letter from Pierce, who is currently in prison.

In the letter, Pierce told Rhona he is dying and wanted help to find his son Marcus, who he hasn’t seen in years.

Marcus is Pierce’s son (Credit: ITV)

Ryan managed to track down contact details for Marcus and gave them to Rhona.

Rhona left Marcus a voicemail, but when Vanessa saw Rhona received one back from Marcus, she pretended to be Rhona and told him not to worry.

However tonight Marcus arrived in the village looking for Rhona.

Who plays Marcus in Emmerdale?

Marcus is played by 30-year-old actor Darcy Grey.

In a recent interview Darcy revealed he lived in Spain until he was 13, then he moved back to England.

What has Darcy Grey been in?

Darcy has appeared in a few short films and TV movies including A Warriors Afterlife, Certified Mail and Verrater and Snakebite Protection Chronicles.

He’s also appeared in TV series Cedar Sequoia International and Pennyworth.

What did Darcy do before joining Emmerdale?

In a recent interview, Darcy revealed that he use to sell ‘posh dog food’ as well as doing auditions after drama school.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media he said: “It’s just such a funny thing, it’s such a weird thing to do. I’ve always sort of been a bit embarrassed by it but basically I was selling posh dog food, which is the most bizarre thing.”

Darcy sold dog food before joining Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “It’s really really good food and I love animals and I love dogs and it’s one of those things where the company themselves they employ only actors I suppose because we somehow know how to talk to people and coerce them into buying this dog food.

“It’s something I did, which to be honest it really did save me after drama school, I’ve got to give them credit. It meant that I could work on weekends, I was able to make some money and audition during the week.”

Darcy reveals if Marcus is like Pierce

Speaking about whether Marcus is similar or opposite to his dad Pierce, Darcy also mentioned his own family.

He said: “I think we all don’t think that we’re like our parents in real life. Me and my dad, I know him very well, but I didn’t grow up with him.

“So there’s always been a bit of a separation even though we’ve always been very empathetically close but I’ve always thought ‘no I’m not really like him I’m definitely like my mum’ you know down that path.

Darcy teased Marcus could be like his dad (Credit: ITV)

“But as I’m growing slightly older I’m sort of noticing little bits that I’m like ‘oh yeah kind of my dad reacts like that and my dad does these sort of things.'”

He then teased that Marcus could be more like Pierce that he thinks he is.

“I think Marcus likes to think that he’s nothing like his dad but I think that sort of instinctual thing that comes out of him through the story I think that’s the bit that we’ll tend to see he is quite similar to his dad at some point I suppose.”

Zoe Henry on Darcy’s similarities to Jonathan Wrather

Darcy will be playing Pierce’s son and there is a striking resemblance between him and Jonathan Wrather, who plays his father Pierce.

Speaking about working with Darcy, Zoe Henry, who plays Rhona, pointed out he ‘has a feel of Jonathan.’

Jonathan plays Pierce in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She said: “We had a massive day of auditioning with twelve young, brilliant actors who came in and Darcy really stood out because what he brought was a vulnerability that we hadn’t seen in any of the other auditionees. They were all amazing but Darcy was particularly good.

“He does have a feel of Jonny Wrather about him which massively helps. ”

Romance for Marcus and Rhona?

Could there be a potential romance for Rhona and Marcus? (Credit: ITV)

When asked if there could be a possible romance for Marcus, Darcy said: “I can neither deny or confirm, people will have to tune in and watch, but maybe.”

And who could that romance be with? Might it be a case of like father/like son – could Darcy be attracted to Rhona?

While it has not been revealed if anything will happen between him and Rhona, she has got form for younger – and inappropriate lovers.

Fans know she had a relationship with Pete Barton, who was younger than her.

And when she got together with Pierce it was very soon after her then-husband Paddy had had an affair with Pierce’s wife, Tess.

