Emmerdale fans think they’ve worked out who the father of Amelia’s baby is.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, July 21 2022) Amelia was shocked to learn she is pregnant.

Fans were left baffled and questioning who the father could be, but some think they know who the dad is.

Amelia fell with Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia is pregnant!

For months Amelia has been struggling with body image and began taking weight syrup.

In last night’s episode, Amelia was looking after Gabby’s son Thomas and Dawn’s son Lucas, but she was feeling dizzy and nauseous.

She was holding baby Thomas when she ended up passing out.

Amelia lied to Harriet telling her that Thomas fell from his high chair.

Harriet took him to the hospital and eventually it was revealed that Amelia had fainted while holding Thomas, leaving Gabby furious.

Amelia is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s dad Dan questioned why she passed out and Amelia was forced to come clean about the weight syrup.

Dan told her she needed to get checked out. Later the doctor came to see Amelia when she was on her own.

He explained she should have someone with her, but Amelia just wanted to know what was wrong.

Fans think Samson is the father of Amelia’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ who is the father of Amelia’s baby

The doctor informed her that her bloods showed her blood results were okay and she was lucky as the syrup is dangerous.

However he explained her urine results revealed that she is pregnant.

Fans were baffled by the revelation, however fans think they know who the father could be.

Over the last few months she has grown close to Samson Dingle.

He had a crush on Amelia but she turned up him down, but fans think they could’ve slept together.

Amelia pregnant my money on Samson 😱 #Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) July 21, 2022

#emmerdale who’s the daddy?

Samson? — The Hon John Bramall of Saddleworth FBPE #FBPPR (@guyfoxy) July 21, 2022

Aha. There's a maybe! — Ray Ghost (@SpookTooSoon) July 22, 2022

I reckon Samson could be Amelia's baby father? It can't be Noah. 1. Noah has been in prison so how could they have sex – unless it was in the prison corridor 😂😂😂😂 2. When has Amelia even had sex and since she is 15 why wasn't it protected? So many questions. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) July 22, 2022

Who do you think the father of Amelia’s baby is?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

