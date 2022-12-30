Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ Caleb Miligan’s real identity

Caleb hasn’t given much away about his personal life since his arrival in Emmerdale village on Christmas Day (Sunday December 25, 2022).

Viewers know that he is Cain and Chas’ brother but little else has been revealed.

Now, Emmerdale fans believe that they’ve ‘figured out’ Caleb’s real identity.

Caleb is Cain’s brother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb is Cain’s brother

Caleb Miligan is Cain and Chas’ brother.

He’s the son of Faith Dingle.

After sending Cain letters and Kyle and Isaac presents, Caleb visited Cain in prison on Christmas Day.

He wanted answers from Cain after he told him that Faith had died 30 years ago.

In a flashback episode, it was revealed that Cain had taken the wrap for Caleb when he was about to get in trouble with the police.

Cain then got arrested after he found out that Chas was pregnant with Aaron.

Caleb had hoped to be a part of his family but Cain wouldn’t allow him to meet Chas.

Instead, Caleb was adopted at the age of 15.

He’s now a wealthy businessman.

Nothing else has been revealed about Caleb’s personal life as of yet.

Could Caleb be Chloe’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Caleb is Chloe’s dad

After seeing how rich Caleb is, fans have put two and two together and have ‘figured out’ that Caleb might be Chloe’s dad.

Viewers haven’t seen neither Chloe’s biological dad or adopted dad on screen so Caleb could be either one.

Chloe’s adopted dad, Damon, is supposedly in prison.

However, he has been described as being a wealthy man so fans think that Caleb could fit the bill.

One fan wrote: “Caleb is clearly Amy and Chloe’s dad – they said he would be linked to other pasts in the village, Kerry returns and then boom.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Emmerdale viewers, a question: we’ve never seen Chloe’s dad, I’m guessing it’s Caleb, anyone else think the same? Also, am I right in saying Kerry told Amy that Chloe’s dad is the same person as her dad?”

Caleb is clearly Amy and Chloe’s dad – they said he would be linked to other pasts in the village, Kerry returns and then boom #Emmerdale — TvJuice (@TJuice247) December 29, 2022

I wonder if Caleb really is Cain's brother? 🤔 I have a feeling he could be Chloe's dad. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 29, 2022

Chloe's adopted dad or her and Amy's real dad? #Caleb #Emmerdale poor Kyle with that family tree — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) November 26, 2022

A third viewer pondered: “I wonder if Caleb really is Cain’s brother? I have a feeling he could be Chloe’s dad.”

A fourth Emmerdale fan questioned: “Chloe’s adopted dad or her and Amy’s real dad? Poor Kyle with that family tree.”

Could Caleb be Chloe’s dad?

What do you think?

Is Caleb related to Chloe? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Caleb Chloe’s dad?

Caleb has certainly proven to be wealthy, offering to pay for a good lawyer to help Cain and Kyle.

His family history has also been somewhat of a mystery.

All viewers know is that Caleb is Cain’s brother.

But, is Caleb Chloe’s dad?

Is Caleb related to Chloe and Amy?

