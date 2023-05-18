Emmerdale fans demand ‘stop insulting our intelligence’ as they spot major Caleb ‘plot hole’

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday May 17, 2023), Caleb betrayed Cain and Moira as he placed screws in the farm’s meat.

He’d spied on Cain and Moira and had realised that they were struggling to keep Butlers Farm afloat, taking advantage of the situation.

Now, Emmerdale fans have demanded ‘stop insulting our intelligence’ as they spot a major Caleb plot hole.

Caleb spied on them (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb betrayed Cain and Moira

Last night, after hearing that Butlers Farm bordered onto Home Farm, Caleb placed screws in some of the farm’s meat.

Later on, Moira’s buyer turned up and showed her some burgers with the screws in, cutting ties with the farm.

Moira then received a phone call explaining that a health and safety inspection would need to be carried out on the farm. Moira soon realised that the farm was going under.

Sitting on a field with Cain, Moira confessed that they could no longer keep Butlers afloat and had to admit defeat.

They both were unaware that Caleb was watching them in the distance, standing by a tree at the back of the field.

Fans won’t be taken for fools (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans feel insulted by major Caleb plot hole

Emmerdale fans are feeling hurt, stating ‘stop insulting our intelligence’ after the soap had Cain and Moira remain completely oblivious to Caleb’s spying and tampering. They’re saying that it was so obvious that he was hiding behind the tree and that it was so obvious that he tampered with the meat.

One fan wrote: ‘[Bleep] him again. How the [bleep] did that [bleep] get behind that tree without anyone seeing him?”

Another fan commented: “So Cain and Moira don’t know that creepy Caleb is standing a few yards behind them. Do me a favour Emmerdale, stop insulting our intelligence. You really are the pits.”

#emmerdale. So Cain and Moira don’t know that creepy Caleb is standing a few yards behind them. Do me a favour Emmerdale stop insulting our intelligence. You really are the pits — sonia stephenson (@soniast94597425) May 17, 2023

Watching tonight's #Emmerdale & it's so obvious that Caleb is behind the incident with the burgers! — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) May 17, 2023

Caleb hiding behind a tree…🤦🏻‍♀️😂 #emmerdale — Teena Massam 💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) May 17, 2023

A third Emmerdale viewer complained: “Watching tonight’s Emmerdale and it’s so obvious that Caleb is behind the incident with the burgers!”

Another fan tweeted: “Caleb hiding behind a tree…,” followed by a face plant emoji. A fellow fan joked: “He did have his invisibility cloak on.”

Moira agrees to give up her farm to Kim (Credit: ITV)

Will Cain and Moira work Caleb out?

Tonight (Thursday May 18, 2023), Caleb suggests that Moira sells Butlers to Kim so that she can use it for her stud farm.

Running out of options Moira reluctantly asks Kim to make her an offer on the farm. But, will she realise Caleb’s betrayal?

