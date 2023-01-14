Emmerdale fans demand Caleb Miligan leaves the village

Emmerdale fans are demanding Caleb Miligan leave the village.

Businessman Caleb arrived on Christmas Day in search of his long-lost family.

Emmerdale fans want Caleb gone (Credit: ITV)

He is the son of Faith Dingle and was given up after she secretly gave birth in prison.

Viewers know he had made contact with Cain before, but ended up being responsible for his brother’s first stint in prison.

Cain had told him Faith was dead.

And after Cain confessed to murdering Al Chapman, Caleb discovered that his mother had only recently died.

He made contact with Cain – and then Chas and the wider Dingle family.

But his actions haven’t been completely helpful.

Emmerdale fans turn on Caleb Miligan

Caleb’s fancy lawyers managed to get Cain out of prison – but Caleb appeared to manipulate Kyle into confessing to Al’s killing.

With Kyle taken away to a local authority home awaiting trial for Al’s murder, Cain is back at home.

And the two brothers came face to face in the real world.

But while the Dingles have taken Caleb in, Cain doesn’t want him there.

He warned Caleb he would kill him if he remained, but the millionaire didn’t take any notice.

And last night he issued a chilling threat of his own that has proved Cain right in the eyes of viewers.

He told Cain: “I’ll stop trying with you because you’re a lost cause.

“I wish you weren’t, I really do. But there’s a lot more of my family around who don’t seem as closed off as you. So I’m going to be around for a while yet.”

Cain went to attack Caleb but he remained eerily calm, telling his brother: “Is this you about to make good on that death threat?

“Only you left your wrench and I didn’t notice you bringing a gun with you. Or is this just another standard reaction of yours when something doesn’t go your way?

“And actually you don’t have much of a plan at all. Is it not tiring to be like that?

“Just ignore me. And as much as I’d love to make this work, I’ll do the same with you.

“Come on Cain, you’ve got a record, and you’re not too stupid that you’d put yourself back inside where you can’t be any use to Kyle, are you?”

And then he added his threat: “Cain, just so you know, through a little bit of good luck and a lot of good judgement, I don’t have the tiniest blemish on my record.

Cain pretending to make peace, but really made threats to Caleb (Credit: ITV)

“So if all this reaches some ridiculous crescendo and I end up doing something terrible to you, I’ll be walking away. Maybe bear that in mind.”

After the threat, Emmerdale fans want Caleb gone.

One said: “I am sure Caleb is not good news.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“I think he got Kyle ,I bet something is not right there. I really hope Cain will sort it out and brings Kyle home and Caleb will be gone and not come back.”

A second said: “I don’t trust him. He is up to something.”

A third said: “Time for Caleb too leave Emmerdale I think?”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!