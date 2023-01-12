Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kyle is taken away as Cain makes a shock return

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight it’s the heartbreaking moment Kyle is taken away by social services.

And just after he leaves Cain makes a shock return home.

But what does the future hold for the Dingles?

Can they pull together and fight this? Or, as they lie more fractured than ever before, is the once great family of the Dales facing ruin?

Kyle is being taken away after his confession (Credit: ITV)

Kyle sent away in Emmerdale spoilers

On Wednesday January 11, Cain made one last ditch attempt to protect Kyle, by lying to the police once again.

However it seems Kyle’s story was much more credible as Moira was devastated to learn that Kyle was going to be taken away.

He is being sent to an authority children’s home.

Cain called Moira from prison and made it very clear he held her entirely responsible for the turn of events.

Moira had thought she was doing the right thing.

After Kyle confessed of his own accord to the police, Moira did all she could to protect him. However, it seems it wasn’t enough.

Together with Kyle’s mother, Amy, they decided to accept the help of Caleb Miligan, who promised a team of top lawyers to fight Kyle’s case.

Cain insisted they couldn’t trust his long-lost brother, but Moira felt they had no other choice.

Cain cut her off.

Moira is devastated, but what will Cain’s reaction to her be? (Credit: ITV)

Cain returns

In scenes to air tonight, the social workers arrive to take Kyle to the home. Moira and the family are devastated.

But what will happen now Kyle’s been taken away?

After Kyle leaves, a distraught Moira is stunned to see Cain arrive.

He’s fresh from being released from prison and he’s certainly furious.

But what will his reaction to his wife be?

Will he forgive her? Or are they over for good?

Will Kyle be back? (Credit: ITV)

Has Kyle left Emmerdale?

It’s not known what Kyle’s fate will be.

Caleb is still convinced his lawyers can work miracles and get him a non-custodial sentence, but is that just wishful thinking?

Is Kyle set to go to prison and serve his time?

And what will a stint inside do to him?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

https://youtu.be/Wh4opcHC6zk

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!