Emmerdale fans have worked out a shocking new theory about Caleb Miligan.

The wealthy businessman arrived on the soap on Christmas Day during a tense meeting with his long-lost brother Cain Dingle.

He is Faith’s long-lost son, but there have yet been any clues as to who his father is.

She gave birth to him during a stint in prison and handed him over to social services to save him from violent husband Shadrach’s abuse.

Caleb had previously tracked down Cain as a teenager.

A flashback episode revealed he was sent away after causing Cain to be sent to prison for the first time.

So understandably Cain wanted nothing to do with him.

But having confessed to Al Chapman’s murder, Cain was in prison and hit the local news.

News of Faith’s death came too – and Caleb realised that Cain had lied to him about her death all those years ago.

But eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans now suspect Caleb actually arrived before Al’s death.

Viewers know Cain’s son Kyle shot Al accidentally and Cain took the blame.

Back in October there was a scene where Chas met up with lover Al and they were spooked by someone else noticing them.

It hasn’t been revealed who that was – but fans are sure it’s Caleb.

And they think he has been stalking the Dingles for months.

Especially as Caleb seemingly recognised Chas the second he saw her in the dark cemetery.

One fan said: “I think he has been spying on them for a while, it’s creepy.”

A second said: “I think Caleb was the one watching Chas and Al at the bridge that time, there’s more to him.”

A third said: “I can’t take to Caleb, he’s always turning up and listening to others’ conversations, he’s very creepy!”

Another added: “Something dodgy about Caleb. I just know he’s not as trustworthy as he’s making out.”

A fifth said: “Something is just not sitting right with Caleb, he’s defo got some sort of ulterior motive #Emmerdale.”

Another commented: “I don’t get why Moira [Barton] is so trusting of Caleb already, there’s something off about him. #Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw recently teased: “Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother [Cain] isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets from the past will come back to haunt them?”

