Friday 10th July 2020
Emmerdale fans beg for Ross Barton to return after the soap shares throwback

The village is seriously lacking Bartons!

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:
Emmerdale fans have begged for Ross Barton to return to the soap after a throwback on the show's Twitter account.

Alongside a picture of Ross, the tweet read: "On this Day in Emmerdale 9th July 2013 (ep 6600) Ross makes his first appearance when he carjacks Laurel!"

Remembering the character, fans begged the soap to bring Ross back.

Who is Ross in Emmerdale?

Ross was a character on Emmerdale from 2013 until 2018.

He was the first member of the Bartons' extended family to be introduced. Ross is the nephew of John Barton, making Moira his aunt by marriage.

Mike played Ross for five years (Credit: ITV)

Later in 2013, viewers met his dad James and two brothers Pete and Finn.

It was revealed a few years later than Ross's 'cousin' Adam is actually his half-brother when the family discovered Moira had cheated on John with his brother James.

Bring him back!

Ross went through a lot of tough times in the village and he even found himself victim of an acid attack after Debbie Dingle hired someone to attack Joe Tate. But in a mix up, Ross was attacked leaving him scarred.

Rebecca and Ross left in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

But it wasn't all heartbreak and Ross got his happy ending in 2018 when he and girlfriend Rebecca left to go and live in Liverpool with her son Seb.

What is Michael Parr up to now?

After leaving the ITV soap, actor Mike revealed he was heading to Hollywood to look for acting other roles.

Last year he announced he had joined the cast of Sky One's Bulletproof playing a character called Ben.

Back in March, many TV productions were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. However it appears Mike has been isolating in America with his adorable pooch Ringo.

Mike isn't the only Emmerdale star to go out to America. His former co-star Ned Porteous, who played Joe, also appears to have spent time in California.

Do you miss Ross in Emmerdale? Would you like to see him return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

