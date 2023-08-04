Emmerdale's Harriet, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans all make same snarky comment about Harriet as bus stop memorial is unveiled

It's about time Harriet got a proper tribute

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, August 3), Nicola unveiled the new village bus stop memorial for Harriet and Liv.

The original bus stop had been destroyed in the storm and a new one had been put in it’s place.

Emmerdale fans have all now made the same snarky comment about Harriet as the bus stop memorial was unveiled.

The bus stop was a memorial to Harriet and Liv (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicola unveiled the new bus stop

Viewers will know that both Harriet and Liv died in the big storm last October (2022). Harriet was the first to die after being crushed by a quad bike and hit by lightening.

Liv died soon after as she was also crushed by a caravan, unable to escape.

Last night, Nicola unveiled a new village bus stop as the old one had been destroyed in the storm.

It was a memorial to both Harriet and Liv, allowing villagers to sit and remember their lives.

Colin then turned up and took over the speech, demanding to start again as he appeared late. He then read out Harriet and Liv’s names out, getting them wrong.

Fans think Harriet should’ve had more of a tribute (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all make snarky comment about Harriet

Emmerdale fans have now all made the same snarky comment about Harriet after Nicola’s bus stop memorial unveiling.

They can’t believe that she’s only just being properly remembered now ten months later after not even having a proper funeral shown on screen.

One viewer wrote: “Dear friends? Until now they had all [bleep] forgotten about Harriet!”

Another Emmerdale fan commented: “Harriet is finally remembered hurrah!!”

A third person tweeted: “Harriet in Heaven hearing one of the villagers actually remembered she died.”

A final fan said: “Remember when Harriet didn’t even get a funeral or a single mention the day after she died.”

Emmerdale Harriet
Harriet was only remembered 10 months later (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Did Harriet deserve more?

Poor Harriet didn’t even get a proper send off. You’d think Dan, Amelia, Will and Dawn would at least mention her from time to time.

Harriet deserved way more and now she’s finally been given a tribute in the form of a bus stop. It’s a start at least…

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale - A New Bus Stop Is Open and Colin Attempts To Cause Trouble (3rd August 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

