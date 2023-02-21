Emmerdale fans all asking the same question as Marcus exits the show

In Emmerdale last night (Monday February 20, 2023), Ethan and Marcus ended their relationship as Ethan caught his boyfriend cheating on him.

Ethan had proposed to Marcus before finding out his guilty secret.

But, now, fans are all asking the same question as Marcus exits Emmerdale.

Ethan was heartbroken (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ethan told Marcus to leave

Last night, Marcus slept with another guy, cheating on Ethan.

Meanwhile, Ethan decided that he definitely wanted to buy a house with Marcus, and made the decision to propose to him.

Arriving back home, Ethan proposed to Marcus.

However, Marcus’ other man walked down the stairs whilst doing his trousers up, exposing Marcus.

Ethan lashed out at Marcus and told him to leave.

Tonight (Tuesday, February 21) saw Marcus return – but not to make amends, to say he didn’t want to win Ethan back and that his boyfriend was boring!

After a row which saw Ethan throw Marcus’ things on to the street, Marcus left.

This comes after Darcy Grey announced his departure from the soap.

Ethan and Marcus’ split will see Ethan come to terms with being single again.

But, now fans are all saying the same thing about Marcus as he leaves the soap.

Fans wonder what Marcus added to the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans wonder what the point of Marcus was

Emmerdale fans are now all saying the same thing – they’re wondering what the point of Marcus’ character was.

When he first arrived in the village, he was revealed to be the son of rapist, Pierce Harris.

However, this storyline didn’t develop into anything other than a horrified reaction from Rhona.

Now fans are questioning what the point of Marcus being Pierce’s son was if the show didn’t go anywhere further with it.

One fan tweeted: “Marcus has to have been the most pointless character to ever be on this show. I didn’t even remember that he was Pierce’s son until I just read it on here.”

Marcus has to have been the most pointless character to ever be on this show. I didn’t even remember that he was Pierce’s son until I just read it on here #emmerdale — Perrie Eloise (@Perrie84318204) February 21, 2023

Bye Marcus, though it will be forever a mystery why they gave you the Pierce connection. #Emmerdale — Clover (@HawthorneAcre) February 20, 2023

Marcus was such a wasted character! its no wonder the actor is leaving #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) February 21, 2023

Another commented: “Bye Marcus, though it will be forever a mystery why they gave you the Pierce connection.”

A third viewer exclaimed: “Marcus was such a wasted character! It’s no wonder the actor is leaving.”

Another said: “Marcus is wasted. Coming in as Pierce’s son and for what?”

A fifth and final viewer noted: “Marcus has been such a waste of a character. There seems to be literally no point in having him being related to Pierce at all.”

Did you like Marcus?

Ethan will be a single man (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Ethan after Marcus split?

After splitting up with Marcus, Ethan will have to face the fact that he’s a single man again.

His plans of buying a house with Marcus and getting wed are now no more.

But, where will the single life take Ethan?

Will he find love with another villager?

