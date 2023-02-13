Marcus Dean may be leaving Emmerdale later this year, as reports claim that actor Darcy Grey is giving up his role in the soap.

A source has claimed that Darcy has already filmed Marcus’ final scenes.

But under what circumstances will Marcus be leaving the village?

And why has actor Darcy Grey reportedly chosen to leave?

Marcus Dean was introduced to Emmerdale in February 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Marcus Dean to leave Emmerdale?

An insider has apparently confirmed that actor Darcy Grey will leave the show this year.

The Sun claimed that Darcy has chosen to leave after a year on the soap.

However, there remains a possibility that he could still return eventually.

The source told the publication: “Marcus’ time in the village came to a natural end. Darcy is keen to spread his wings but the door has been left open.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Emmerdale for comment.

Marcus and Ethan quickly hit it off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale news

Darcy joined the soap in February 2022, playing the estranged son of villain Pierce Harris.

Marcus arrived in the village after being contacted by Rhona Goskirk.

However, his father died in prison before Marcus had a chance to see him.

He soon began a relationship with Ethan Anderson, growing close as the solicitor helped him with Pierce’s will.

The pair currently live together at Tall Trees Cottage.

However, Marcus and Ethan have not been having an easy time of it, recently.

Ethan was victim of sexual harrassment from his lecherous boss (Credit: ITV)

Marcus and Ethan struggles with Greg

Recent scenes on the show have seen Ethan struggle after being harassed by sleazy boss Greg.

Greg made a pass at Ethan, who reported him for his inappropriate behaviour.

Last week’s episodes saw Naomi form a plan to help.

This plan involved Nate acting as a honeytrap to catch sleazy Greg out.

As the plan failed, Marcus punched Greg.

Could the pressure of Ethan’s report and Marcus’ anger cause a breakdown in their relationship?

Will this culminate in Marcus leaving the village?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

