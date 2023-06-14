Emmerdale fan theory: Charity to become pregnant with Caleb’s baby?

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday June 13), Charity and Caleb shared a drink together before things escalated.

They had been comparing their past mess-ups with each other when they soon started kissing – and it clearly led to more.

Now after Charity and Caleb slept together, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Charity could become pregnant with Caleb’s baby!

Caleb and Charity slept together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity and Caleb slept together

Last night, Charity saw Mack and Chloe together and sat outside of the Woolpack feeling sorry for himself. Caleb had just been rejected by Leyla so brooding Charity asked him to share a drink with her.

Back at Charity’s house, the pair talked on the sofa, bonding over their past mess ups.

Whilst Caleb’s track record wasn’t the best, Charity explained that she’d once tried to sell her own kid and had cheated on her girlfriend when she had cancer.

Soon enough, the pair realised that they were just as bad as each other and shared a kiss.

They then proceeded to sleep together – with this being news that will tonight shock the punters in the Woolpack.

A new fan theory suggests that Charity could become pregnant with Caleb’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Charity pregnant with Caleb’s baby?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Charity could become pregnant with Caleb’s baby after sleeping with him.

This would make things super complicated, especially given that the pair are almost related.

One fan wondered: “So, do we think Charity will end up pregnant to Caleb?”

So, do we think Charity will end up pregnant to caleb ? #emmerdale — TGB (@Bu71954521Tracy) June 13, 2023

Watch charity end up getting pregnant now 🤣#Emmerdale — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) June 13, 2023

Another fan agreed with this theory and tweeted: “Watch Charity end up getting pregnant now.”

Replying to this theory, another person said: “That would put the cat amongst the pigeons eh.”

Will Charity become pregnant? (Credit: ITV)

Could Charity fall pregnant with Caleb’s baby?

Last year, Charity lost her baby due to an ectopic pregnancy. She insisted she didn’t want another baby. But now, her estranged husband Mack is bringing up a child of his own with Chloe after cheating on Charity.

But, after sleeping with Caleb, could Charity soon become pregnant with Caleb’s baby?

