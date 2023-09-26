Emmerdale's Charity, Mack, Chloe, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Emmerdale fan theory: Both Charity and Chloe pregnant with Mack’s baby?

Imagine the chaos this would cause

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, September 25), Mack proposed to Chloe after finding out that she might be pregnant.

Mack was thrilled about having another baby with Chloe and couldn’t wait to correct his wrongdoings from the previous pregnancy.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that both Charity and Chloe will be pregnant at the same time with Mack’s baby.

Mack proposed after finding out the pregnancy news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack was thrilled with Chloe’s pregnancy

Last night, Chloe confided in Amy and shared her suspicions that she might be pregnant. She said that she’d been feeling sick and had been having other pregnancy symptoms too.

Ordering a test online, Chloe then shared her suspicions with Mack too – he was thrilled.

Mack then started planning for the future, excited about their unborn baby.

He then proposed to Chloe with Chloe agreeing to getting engaged. But, did he propose to Chloe out of love or just because she’s potentially pregnant?

Charity and Mack kiss on Emmerdale
A new fan theory suggests that both women are expecting Mack’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Charity and Chloe both pregnant?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Chloe might not be the only woman pregnant with Mack’s baby.

After Charity and Mack slept together, the fan theory predicts that Charity is also pregnant with Mack’s baby as well as Chloe.

One fan on X wrote: “What are the chances that Mackenzie has Chloe and Charity pregnant?”

But, could Mack soon have two children on the way with two different women?

Chloe isn’t pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Mack have two children on the way?

Tonight (Tuesday, September 26), Chloe confesses the truth to Amy that she’s not actually pregnant as her period has started.

So, Chloe’s not pregnant, but could Charity still be? What would this mean for Chloe and Mack’s relationship?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Mack And Chloe Get Engaged

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Could Charity be pregnant with Mack’s baby? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Charity Dingle Chloe Harris Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Mackenzie Boyd

Trending Articles

Kevin Clifton smiling in interview; in the background, Strictly logo (Credit: BBC/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton confirmed for big return following shock exit
Louise Redknapp speaking on This Morning
Louise Redknapp ‘issued warning by friends over new man’ following marriage split from Jamie
Fleur East smiling on Strictly It Takes Two
‘I was worried’ Strictly: It Takes Two viewers deliver their verdict on Fleur East as she makes debut
Strictly 2023 logo
‘Cheat’ Strictly star ‘won’t let history repeat itself as she makes pact with partner amid curse fears’
Emmerdale first look week 40 comp image: Kim, Lydia, Chas, Paddy, Harry
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for October 2-6
Coronation Street's logo, a female silhouette and the background of the Rovers
Weatherfield favourite teases exit from Coronation Street after twelve years