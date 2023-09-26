Emmerdale fan theory: Both Charity and Chloe pregnant with Mack’s baby?

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, September 25), Mack proposed to Chloe after finding out that she might be pregnant.

Mack was thrilled about having another baby with Chloe and couldn’t wait to correct his wrongdoings from the previous pregnancy.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that both Charity and Chloe will be pregnant at the same time with Mack’s baby.

Mack proposed after finding out the pregnancy news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack was thrilled with Chloe’s pregnancy

Last night, Chloe confided in Amy and shared her suspicions that she might be pregnant. She said that she’d been feeling sick and had been having other pregnancy symptoms too.

Ordering a test online, Chloe then shared her suspicions with Mack too – he was thrilled.

Mack then started planning for the future, excited about their unborn baby.

He then proposed to Chloe with Chloe agreeing to getting engaged. But, did he propose to Chloe out of love or just because she’s potentially pregnant?

A new fan theory suggests that both women are expecting Mack’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Charity and Chloe both pregnant?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Chloe might not be the only woman pregnant with Mack’s baby.

After Charity and Mack slept together, the fan theory predicts that Charity is also pregnant with Mack’s baby as well as Chloe.

What are the chances that Mackenzje has Chloe and Charity pregnant. #Emmerdale — Thomas Keane (@ThomasKeane1973) September 25, 2023

One fan on X wrote: “What are the chances that Mackenzie has Chloe and Charity pregnant?”

But, could Mack soon have two children on the way with two different women?

Chloe isn’t pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Mack have two children on the way?

Tonight (Tuesday, September 26), Chloe confesses the truth to Amy that she’s not actually pregnant as her period has started.

So, Chloe’s not pregnant, but could Charity still be? What would this mean for Chloe and Mack’s relationship?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Could Charity be pregnant with Mack’s baby? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!