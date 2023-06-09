Emmerdale fan predicts Caleb to suffer the same fate as Frank Tate’s other son, Chris

An Emmerdale fan has predicted that Caleb Miligan is to suffer the same fate as his half-brother, the late Chris Tate. Long-time viewers will remember that Chris was paralysed from the waist down after being injured in a devastating plane crash.

And, with Caleb set to suffer a brutal attack at the hands of those he has wronged, one viewer has wondered whether Caleb could be set for the same fate. Is history about to repeat itself?

Caleb finally revealed his Tate heritage this week (Credit: ITV)

Caleb reveals details of his parentage to shocked Kim and Cain

This follows last night’s episode (Thursday, June 9) in which Kim Tate and Cain Dingle confronted Caleb, revealing that they knew all about his plan to swindle her out of Home Farm. As his plan came crashing down, Caleb revealed that he was the secret son of Kim’s ex-husband, Frank Tate.

In a series of bombshell revelations, Kim and Cain learned that Caleb was Frank’s son – and that he knew all about how his father had died. As the episode ended, Caleb was sent packing.

But neither Kim nor Cain are to be reckoned with – let alone Gabby, Nicky and everyone else in the village he has crossed – and Caleb could be headed for a violent downfall.

Caleb has made no shortage of enemies since joining the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan predicts Caleb to suffer a familiar fate

Writing on Twitter, one Emmerdale fan predicted how this might all end. This viewer wondered whether Caleb might survive a potential revenge attack – but be left paralysed, like his half-brother.

“Theory: What if Caleb survives… but is paralysed like half-brother Chris? Betting on this… or amnesia,” the fan wrote.

Theory: what if Caleb survives…but is paralysed like half brother Chris? Betting on this…or amnesia. #CalebMiligan #Emmerdale — The Tates Of Home Farm 💙 (@TheTateDynasty) June 8, 2023

Could a revenge attack on Caleb leave him paralysed and in a wheelchair?

Chris had a son – Noah Dingle – with then-wife Charity (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who was Chris Tate?

If so, this would echo the fortunes of Frank’s other son, Chris Tate. Chris joined the village in 1989, alongside dad Frank and stepmother Kim.

Initially a good man, he was left deeply resentful of his life after being injured in a horrifying plane crash. When this catastrophe left him paralysed from the waist down, Chris became bitter and jaded, using his wealth and spite against those who hurt him.

He died by suicide in 2003, choosing to end his own life rather than succumb to the brain tumour that would have otherwise killed him. He managed to frame Charity for his murder before he died, though. Chris is survived by sons Joseph (to then-wife Rachel Hughes) and Noah – who was born after he died.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!