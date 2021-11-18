Emmerdale explains Victoria and David’s absence, but when WILL they be back?

Emmerdale has addressed the on-screen absence of David Metcalfe and Victoria Sugden, but when will they be back?

After much on-screen drama David and Victoria finally declared their love for each other and decided to make a go of their relationship.

This was much to the anger of David’s then-girlfriend, Meena Jutla, who subsequently tried to murder Vic. She was unsuccessful, but instead killed Andrea Tate after smacking her over the head and leaving her to die in the maize maze.

However, this all happened last month and we haven’t seen David and Victoria on screen since October 28. So where are they? And why have they gone missing?

David and Victoria survived falling over a waterfall (Credit: ITV)

Where are David and Victoria in Emmerdale?

After declaring their love at the start of survival week, Victoria managed to make it through a fall over a waterfall and an attempted drowning by Meena.

Although we saw the couple in the direct aftermath, they have been off-screen ever since.

Tonight (Thursday, November 18) we were told where they’ve gone.

Meena, dressed to kill in a sexy yellow dress, was determined to win David back and went to his shop to show him what he was missing.

But she was disappointed to be greeted by Eric. When she asked where David was Eric told her: “Er, Portugal, as it happens.”

He added: “They got a call from Diane a few days ago, I think she was missing Victoria and the kids and the conversation went ‘why don’t you all come over for a spontaneous family holiday’ sort of thing.”

Meena was not impressed at the term ‘family’ to describe her ex and his new love. Eric nervously said: “Well, that’s what they’re working towards, really, isn’t it? Being a family.”

Tensions at Emmerdale were reportedly high during filming the stunt (Credit: ITV)

Why have David and Victoria been written out of Emmerdale?

Reports emerged earlier this month that actors Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins had been involved in a huge bust-up on set.

The actors reportedly clashed during filming for the soap’s dramatic survival week.

According to The Sun bosses were forced to intervene over the row.

The two stars were said to be caught up in the argument as they were filming with Aaron Anthony, who plays personal trainer Ellis Chapman.

The source claimed: “It left a lot of those present at the filming feeling uncomfortable. It was a very heated situation. Tempers were running very high. It was tense and bosses got to hear about what had gone on very quickly.”

It is also claimed that Matthew and Isabel took a break from filming so bosses could investigate what went on.

One insider added: “While they were on set a comment was made which unintentionally caused offence, and an argument broke out among some of the cast members. This was a massive deal for all of them and obviously everyone was under pressure to make scenes work.”

The incident also involved Ellis Chapman actor Aaron Anthony (Credit: ITV)

The source continued that Emmerdale takes these kind of ­allegations “very seriously”.

They claimed that Matthew and Isabel did not film scenes while “enquiries” were made.

What did Emmerdale say about the row?

An Emmerdale spokeswoman said: “We would never comment on individual cases.

“Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.

“Neither actor has been suspended from Emmerdale.”

Victoria and David are likely to be off screen until next year (Credit: ITV)

When will David and Victoria be back in Emmerdale?

It has been reported that fans won’t see the couple on-screen again until 2022.

According to The Sun, they have only just returned to filming and that means their next scenes aren’t likely to air until January.

A source told the publication: “It is very unlikely that Matthew and Isabel will be back on screen before Christmas.

“They have only just returned to the set, and as Emmerdale is filmed six weeks in advance, that puts their return date in January.

“It was a disappointment for the bosses and scriptwriters, who were planning for them to be a major part of Emmerdale’s Christmas storylines next month.”

Emmerdale told ED! they were not commenting on the actors’ return date.

