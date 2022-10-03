Emmerdale: Elizabeth Estensen reveals real reason for Diane Sugden’s return

Ahead of the Emmerdale‘s 50th anniversary, actress Elizabeth Estensen has revealed the real reason for Diane Sugden‘s return to the village.

Diane Sugden left the soap opera in 2021 to start a new life abroad.

However, it was announced that the beloved character would be returning as a part of the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Diane is amongst a number of fan favourites – including Aaron Dingle and Tracy Metcalfe – returning to celebrate the soap’s anniversary.

Diane left Emmerdale village last year (Credit: ITV)

Why is Diane returning to Emmerdale?

Speaking ahead of the scenes, Elizabeth revealed her reason for returning to the show.

She said: “Diane has a great time catching up with people in the village, but she has come back especially to see Faith, whom she was great friends with,”

Forthcoming scenes will see Diane reunite with Faith as Faith says her goodbyes to family and friends.

Faith is preparing to end her own life as her struggle with cancer comes to a head.

Diane’s return to the village will give the old friends time to say their goodbyes.

Faith is dying of cancer (Credit: ITV)

Who is Diane Sugden?

Diane Sugden joined Emmerdale in 1999.

She is the ex-wife of Rodney Blackstock and mother to Bernice.

After coming to the village, she met and married Jack Sugden, who later died in 2008.

Diane is most remembered as landlady of the Woolpack and co-owner of the B&B.

She is considered to be one of the village’s most iconic and well-loved residents.

Diane left the village in 2021 to start a new life in Portugal.

Diane is back for the soap’s 50th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Could Diane’s return to the soap turn into something more permanent?

Elizabeth hinted that Diane could come back again one day saying: “Who knows,” Estensen told media, “she may return one day!”

Would you like to see Diane make a permanent return?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

