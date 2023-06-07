Emmerdale done dirty at the British Soap Awards and all the categories the show deserved to win

The British Soap Awards aired on ITV last night (Tuesday June 6, 2023), seeing soap stars dress up for a night of celebration.

EastEnders ended up winning the big one – the award for Best Soap – whilst Emmerdale only won one award.

Fans are raging that Emmerdale was robbed – and we agreed! Here’s why Emmerdale was done dirty at the British Soap Awards and all the categories the soap should’ve won.

Mark won the award for Outstanding Achievement (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale picked up only one award

Emmerdale had a great year, celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with a dramatic storm. It’s also been a year of emotional storylines such as Faith’s death, and big revelations with Caleb revealing himself to be the son of Faith Dingle and Frank Tate.

However, Emmerdale only picked up won award this year at the British Soap Awards despite these huge storylines.

Mark Charnock won the award for Outstanding Achievement, with Sheree Murphy, Verity Rushworth and Gemma Atkinson presenting the award.

Mark has been on Emmerdale for nearly 30 years, with the award acknowledging this remarkable achievement.

However, this was the only award the soap would be celebrating as Emmerdale failed to bring home an award in any other category.

Emmerdale deserved more awards (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale was ‘robbed’ at the soap awards

Let’s face it, Emmerdale deserved more awards, especially given that they’ve just celebrated their 50th anniversary. The celebratory storylines deserved more recognition with fans claiming that the soap was ‘robbed.’

One Emmerdale fan tweeted: “Emmerdale well and truly robbed this year.”

#Emmerdale well and truly robbed this year #SoapAwards — Marc Almond (@Tubzy2001) June 6, 2023

Ahh the best soap crown has been stolen from Emmerdale ☹️ they have had some amazing storylines in the past year so that’s unfortunate but well done Eastenders. #SoapAwards — Danielle 🌸 (@Danielle92_xo) June 6, 2023

Corrie winning absolutely everything, when it’s not even remotely that good. Emmerdale robbed #Soapawards — (C) Zak (@zakbrownz) June 6, 2023

Another person commented: “Ahh the best soap crown has been stolen from Emmerdale. They have had some amazing storylines in the past year so that’s unfortunate but well done EastEnders.”

A third fan wrote: “Corrie winning absolutely everything when it’s not even remotely that good. Emmerdale robbed.”

Emmerdale deserved more (Credit: ITV)

All the awards Emmerdale deserved to win

Emmerdale should have won more awards. There’s no denying that Emmerdale have aired some real gems of storylines in the past year, with some amazing performances from the cast.

The Best Newcomer award deserved to go to William Ash. Channique has done a great job for Corrie but Will Ash has really made himself a core part of Emmerdale as Caleb already. If anyone was ‘robbed’, it was Will.

And as far as Best Soap Family is concerned, surely the Dingles should have brought home the trophy. At the end of the day, almost everyone in the soap is a Dingle making them one powerhouse of a family. No soap family can compare!

Fans seem to agree, sharing their wishes on who deserved the awards on Twitter.

One fan commented: “I’m sorry but William Ash was robbed. Caleb is the best thing about Emmerdale right now.”

I'm sorry but William Ash was robbed. Caleb is the best thing about Emmerdale right now. #BSAs#SoapAwards — Matthew Gormley (@MatthewPGormley) June 6, 2023

Nah I’m sorry, the Dingles should have hands down won the best soap family award. #SoapAwards — Danielle 🌸 (@Danielle92_xo) June 6, 2023

How have the Platts beaten the Dingles and the Slaters? Recount #SoapAwards — Michelle Pryde (@michellepryde) June 6, 2023

Another fan stated: “Nah I’m sorry the Dingles should have hands down won the best soap family award.”

A third person agreed: “How have the Platts beaten the Dingles and the Slaters? Recount.”

And as for Faith’s death not winning a single award – that’s just wrong. Perhaps it was on too long ago and other stories have made fans forget about it.

Whatever the reasons, it’s fair to say that Emmerdale was well and truly ‘robbed’ this year. Let’s hope next year sees them win a few more awards!

