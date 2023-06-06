Emmerdale star Sally Dexter teases more secret kids for Faith after Caleb reveal

Viewers were shocked last year when Caleb Miligan turned up in the Emmerdale village and revealed that he was Faith Dingle’s son.

Faith had kept this a secret from Chas, although Cain had briefly met Caleb when he was younger.

Now, Emmerdale star Sally Dexter has teased that Faith may have another secret child!

Caleb is a Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb revealed himself as Faith Dingle’s son

Faith Dingle may have died in October last year, but her legacy lives on in Chas and Cain – and Caleb!

Caleb turned up in the village at the end of 2022 and revealed that he was Faith’s secret son.

In a flashback episode, a younger Caleb had wanted to get to know his brother Cain but Cain wasn’t that welcoming. Chas, on the other hand, had no idea that she had another brother.

It does make you wonder if there’s any more.

Recently, it was also revealed that Caleb’s dad was Frank Tate – another shock twist that viewers didn’t see coming.

But, now, former Emmerdale star Sally Dexter has teased that Faith may have ANOTHER secret child!

Sally has teased another child for Faith (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sally Dexter teases another secret child for Faith

Former Faith Dingle star Sally Dexter has teased that Faith may have had another secret child. She’s said she doesn’t think that Caleb is the only child that Faith kept as a secret up her sleeve.

On the topic of Caleb’s identity, Sally revealed to The Sun: “I’d heard a rumour that she had another son but they didn’t tell me before I left. It was a huge surprise. I’d obviously had a better time than I thought.”

Speaking about Caleb’s big reveal, Sally pondered: “It does make you wonder if there’s any more.”

Ooh, so could Faith have another secret child? And if so, would Frank Tate be the child’s father, or did Faith get it on with someone else too?

