Emmerdale star Danny Miller responds to claims he ‘made a dig’ at Stephen Mulhern during NTAs speech

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has responded to claims he made a dig at Stephen Mulhern at the National Television Awards last night (Thursday, October 13).

Danny, who was crowned King of the Jungle last year, went up on stage with his I’m A Celebrity co-stars to collect an NTA when the series won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment category.

However during his speech Danny made a comment about Stephen Mulhern, which left fans confused.

Now Danny has responded to claims he made a dig at Stephen.

Danny accepted the award for I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller responds to claim he made a dig at Stephen Mulhern

Before the NTAs, I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly confirmed that they would be unable to attend the award show as they both tested positive for COVID.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! won the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment category at the NTAs.

Danny accepted the award on Ant and Dec’s behalf.

However during his speech he made a comment at Stephen.

He said: “Just on behalf of Ant and Dec, who unfortunately have COVID so they can’t be here tonight, and Stephen Mulhern’s in the crowd so I’m not sure why he hasn’t accepted the award on behalf of them.”

The camera then panned to Stephen who pulled a funny face.

On Twitter, fans were confused, accusing Danny of making a dig at the presenter.

#NTAs what was that dig at Stephen Mulhern about? He obviously didn't come and accept the award on their behalf because he's got nothing to do with I'm a Celeb? Seems an unessecary comment by Danny… — becky_coll (@beckycoll23) October 13, 2022

That was a bit of a weird dig from Danny towards Stephen wasn’t it? #NTAs — Sara 🧡 (@SaraBtweet1) October 13, 2022

Not Danny Miller throwing shade at our Stephen #NTAs pic.twitter.com/ARpZRC7uLH — HP 💜 (@PollyCracker92) October 13, 2022

Danny Miller having a dig at Stephen Mulhern. How nasty 🤚🏻 #NTAs — Sarah 💫❣️ (@NaturalGlamourx) October 13, 2022

However Danny has now responded to the claims.

Sharing a photo of him and Stephen smiling in the audience at the NTAs on his Instagram story, Danny wrote: “Don’t believe everything you read. A good friend and a personal joke.”

Danny responded to the claims he made a dig at Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller’s return to Emmerdale

Actor Danny was at the NTAs alongside his fellow Emmerdale cast members.

Last year Danny made the decision to leave the ITV soap.

However his character Aaron Dingle is currently back on-screen for the show’s 50th anniversary.

