Ant and Dec have spoken out after being forced to cancel their upcoming appearance at the National Television Awards 2022 due to an illness.

The Geordie pair are nominated for the best TV presenter gong, which they have won consecutively for the last 20 years.

Both Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity are up for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

And Britains Got Talent is also up for best talent show.

But unfortunately, the iconic TV stars will be absent from the glamorous ceremony, which will take place tonight (October 13).

Ant & Dec pull out of NTAs

Ant & Dec pull out of NTAs

The presenting duo have put all their work commitments on hold and are resting up at home.

They took to Twitter on Wednesday as they told their 6.9 million followers: “Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together!

“After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid.

“We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022. Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x.”

Fans send their support to the pair

Fans and celebs have swiftly inundated the comment section as they offered their well wishes to the ITV favourites.

Fellow TV presenter Louise Minchin, who appeared on I’m A Celeb, simply wrote: “Nooooo.”

Meanwhile one fan penned: “I hope you both get well soon. Fingers crossed for you guys, hope you win an award. You both are amazing in what you do.”

“So sorry that you have both gone down with Covid, it is not going to be the same without you two at the awards,” a second fan wrote.

A third commented: “Get well soon legends we know you’re gonna win,” remaining optimistic about their NTAs victory.

The two had to miss out on a special show of BGT (Credit: YouTube)

Ant & Dec missed out on BGT special

It comes as yesterday, it was revealed Ant and Dec would miss out on a special show of BGT due to illness.

They had been due to front a special episode of Britain’s Got Talent called The Ultimate Magician.

However their BGT and Saturday Night Takeaway co-star Stephen Mulhern was forced to step in for them.

It is believed the recording for The Ultimate Magician went ahead in Birmingham earlier this week.

The programme currently does not have an ITV air date.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician also features American magician Penn Jillette as a guest judge.

A spokesperson told ED!: “Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover.

“Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in.”

The National Television Awards airs on ITV, Thursday October 13 from 8:00pm.

