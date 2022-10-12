Ant and Dec will miss out on a special of BGT due to illness, it has been confirmed.

Reports claim the telly presenters will also not attend the NTAs due to being unwell.

And one tabloid website has also suggested it is coronavirus that Ant and Dec have been struck down with.

However, while BGT has not addressed claims the TV favourites have COVID, their replacement on the talent series spin off has been announced.

Ant and Dec have ‘postponed all work commitments’ due to illness (Credit: BGT YouTube)

Ant and Dec illness news

It was reported this morning (Wednesday October 12) that Ant and Dec will not appear on Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician, as well as the National Television Awards.

Metro reported the pair have “postponed all work commitments”. They recently returned from filming in South Africa for the all-stars series of I’m A Celebrity.

Furthermore, as well as pulling out of the BGT special, it was claimed they will not participate in tomorrow’s (Thursday October 13) NTAs.

The Geordie duo have scooped a best presenter gong at the bash on every occasion for over 20 years.

This year they are in the running for several awards, including the TV presenter category yet again.

Both Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity are up for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

And BGT is also up for best talent show.

Get well soon lads! (Credit: BGT YouTube)

What is wrong with Ant and Dec?

According to MailOnline, Ant and Dec are suffering with “flu-like symptoms”.

Additionally, the website claims they are “bed bound”.

A source is quoted as saying: “Ant and Dec are gutted.

“They love the NTAs, it’s the best night in TV, and for them it’s an event they always look forward to.

“They’re both feeling really poorly but will be watching the show from bed and hope to be well and working again soon.”

Ant and Dec lark around with Stephen Mulhern, who is replacing them, on BGT previously (Credit: BGT YouTube)

Ant and Dec BGT replacement

It is believed the recording for The Ultimate Magician went ahead in Birmingham yesterday (Tuesday October 11).

And Stephen Mulhern filled in for Ant and Dec for the show, which currently does not have an ITV air date.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician also features American magician Penn Jillette as a guest judge.

ED! approached a representative for BGT for comment on the reports about Ant and Dec’s health.

A spokesperson told ED!: “Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover.

“Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

“Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in.”

