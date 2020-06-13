Emmerdale actor Chris Bisson reveals he had a hair transplant to save his career

Emmerdale star Chris Bisson says he had a hair transplant to save his career.

The actor plays Jai Sharma in the soap and says his thinning hair could ruin his career - so he has done something about it.

Emmerdale star Chris had much fuller hair in Corrie (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He told The Sun: "As soon as you start losing your hair you’re immediately cast older. It reduces the amount of parts you can play.

"For example, if you are 40 and bald you probably get cast as being 45 or 50. It can affect your career. There are definitely more parts for actors who have a full head of hair."

The procedure involved around 2,900 individual grafts of 6,400 hairs going from the back to across the front of his head.

But Chris, who also starred in Coronation Street as Dev's cousin Vikram, added: "In my line of work there are more opportunities if you have a full head of hair. Maybe bald men are under-represented on screen.

"In film and TV it has become a common procedure for male actors. It’s one of those things where ­people say, ‘Oh my, he’s had a hair transplant’ then forget about it."

And it will save him time now Emmerdale stars have to do their own hair and make-up!

Who else has had a hair transplant?

Chris follows in the footsteps of other soap stars who have undergone hair transplants - including Corrie's Alan Halsall and Jack P Shepherd.

However Jack paid a fine issued by soap bosses for publicising his procedure.

The Mirror reports that ITV warns its stars about advertising products on social media.

A source revealed the news to the publication and said: "Jack got a real dressing down and was told not to repeat his behaviour.

"It was a very serious breach and he was left in no uncertain terms that he had overstepped the mark.

"He was told he was being fined and the figure was a couple of thousand pounds."

Dad-of-three Jack's procedure also involved 3,000 hairs being implanted into the front of his scalp from the back.

He said that he "decided to get it done as it was affecting my mental health".

But the David Platt actor continued: "[It got] To the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye."

