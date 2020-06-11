Emmerdale cast member sent home after going back to work with symptoms

An Emmerdale cast member has been sent home and tested for coronavirus after turning up to set with symptoms.

ITV's Head of soaps and Continuing Drama John Whiston revealed the news as he outlined the new testing procedures put in place for cast and crew.

Speaking at a press recent press conference, John was asked what would happen if a cast member turned up to filming with symptoms.

He responded saying: "This has happened on Emmerdale already. So somebody has come in and had a high temperature, they've gone home and logged on to the NHS, got a test done and they come back back negative."

Emmerdale has returned to filming (Credit: ITV)

"I think that is reassuring and in most cases that will probably be what happens. We've got protocols if somebody does test positive for it and protocols for the governments track and trace."

He added that it would be concerning if someone did test positive. However they 'have thought it all through' to keep everyone 'as safe as possible'.

John did not state who was tested for the virus.

Emmerdale - filming with social distancing guidelines

Emmerdale was the first soap to return to filming, as they began shooting lockdown episodes.

Cast and crew are adhering to social distancing measures. But despite people having to keep two metres apart, the drama will continue.

Cast and crew have to keep at least two metres apart (Credit: ITV)

Recently, John revealed that there will be a 'socially distanced' murder.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: "In terms of all the normal stuff that goes on in soaps, people kissing each other or murdering each other, we'll have to socially distance murders I think.

"And we actually have one coming up in Emmerdale quite soon.

Who will be killed? (Credit: ITV)

He added: "But yes a lot will have to rely on the way actors act and the power of the script."

But who will be killed off?

Emmerdale airs Mandy and Vinny's episode on Monday, June 15 at 7pm, and Jimmy and Nicola's episode on Wednesday, June 17 at 7pm on ITV.

