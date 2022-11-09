Last night’s Emmerdale (Tuesday November 9, 2022), saw Chas make a phone call to Moira after Moira’s prison visit to Cain.

However, the call was made for selfish reasons.

Now fans have been left horrified as Chas has stopped to yet another new low.

Moira visited Cain in prison (Credit: ITV)

Chas made a phone call to Moira

Last night, Chas made a phone call to Moira, after her prison visit to see Cain.

Moira had been to see Cain in prison and learned the truth about Kyle killing Cain.

Chas rang Moira to make sure that Cain hadn’t told her about her affair with Al.

She didn’t even seem to care about how Moira was doing.

Moira told Chas that Cain had killed Al over a small remark Al made that tipped him over the edge.

Chas was relieved that Cain hadn’t exposed her sordid affair to his wife.

With this, Chas started smiling as she realised that her secret was safe.

Chas has no morals anymore (Credit: ITV)

Fans are horrified at Chas

Fans have watched Chas abandon her morals recently.

She’s planned to run away from her family, has cheated on Paddy and failed to be there for Faith before she died.

And of course, her affair with Al was partly responsible for the death of Liv and Al himself.

Now though, Chas’ selfish phone call has left fans horrified as Chas stoops to another new low.

One viewer tweeted: “Chas only cares about herself… harrassing Moira to try and see if Cain has told her why he was arguing with Al in the first place!!!!”

Another wrote: “Chas on the phone to Moira wondering what Cain said, is that all she really cares about? She is honestly so selfish.”

Chas only cares about herself… harassing moira to try & see if cain has told her why he was arguing with AL in the first place!!!! 🤥🙄#Emmerdale — 🧚‍♀️🦄Cinders🦄🧚‍♀️ (@Cinders12345678) November 8, 2022

Chas on the phone to Moira wondering what Cain said is that all the really cares about 😡😡😡. She is honestly so selfish. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 8, 2022

Chas smiling as Moira is breaking. I hate her #Emmerdale — 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 (@ballumshouse) November 8, 2022

A third fan commented: “Chas smiling as Moira is breaking. I hate her.”

Another viewer asked: “How is Chas STILL thinking about herself?”

Chas’ grief is becoming too much (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Can Chas stoop any lower?

Chas has done some awful things recently.

Now that Al’s dead, she shows no signs of redemption.

Chas is continuing to lie through every opportunity she has.

She’s desperate to keep her secret safe but as her grief becomes too much to conceal, is Chas’ time up?

Will she be rumbled before she can stoop any lower?

Or has she got more lies to tell first?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Chas stoop any lower? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of tonight’s episode!