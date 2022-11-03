Emmerdale: Cain Dingle’s appearance in prison clothes leaves fans swooning

Cain is currently in prison for shooting and killing Al, after finding out about his affair with his sister, Chas in Emmerdale.

In a showdown, Cain and Al reached for the shotgun but ultimately Al was the one who got shot.

Now, Cain’s in prison and fans have been left swooning after seeing him in prison attire.

Al got killed (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s in prison

Cain got his revenge on Al when he found out about Chas’s affair.

He had found Chas’s burner phone and had read a series of texts exposing her affair.

However, it was only when Cain rang the number that he realised that Chas had been having an affair with Al.

Messaging Al whilst pretending to be Chas, Cain enticed Al to meet him in a barn.

There, he pointed a shotgun at him. Cain put the gun down as a fight began.

However, both tried to grab the gun, but Al was not so lucky.

Al got shot and died.

Kerry found Cain over the body and called the police, resulting in Cain’s arrest.

Now, Cain’s in prison.

Who knew grey joggers could look so good? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans swoon over Cain

Emmerdale fans are all swooning over Cain after seeing him in prison attire.

One fan wrote: “Jeff Hordley aka Cain Dingle looked hot as [bleep]”

Another commented: “Cain looks hot!”

A third fan had the hots for Cain, saying: “Cain Dingle in grey sweats… swiiiitswooo!”

Another Emmerdale viewer stated: “Well I’ve never seen the appeal in grey joggers until it was Cain Dingle wearing them!”

Do you think that Cain looked good in his prison attire?

Will Cain go down for murder? (Credit: ITV)

Will Cain go down for murder?

Everything points at Cain – after all, his fingerprints were all over the gun used to kill Al.

However, there have been some fan theories that suggest that Cain isn’t the true murderer.

Could he be protecting someone else?

Will someone else become a suspect and get Cain off the hook?

Or will the great Cain Dingle go down for murder?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Do you think Cain looked good in his prison attire? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!