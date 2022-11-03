Kerry crying and looking upset in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Kerry exit plot ‘figured out’ in new fan theory

Kerry actress Laura Norton is on maternity leave

By Charlotte Rodrigues

An Emmerdale fan believes they have worked out Kerry Wyatt’s exit storyline as fans ‘figure’ out who really killed Al Chapman.

Al died this week after an altercation with Cain Dingle – who discovered Al was having an affair with Chas.

But fans think they know who really killed Al and how it will play into Kerry’s exit.

Emmerdale Cain and Al looking angry in a barn
Al was shot and killed during his fight with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans figure out who killed Al

Earlier this week Cain discovered Al and Chas had been having an affair.

Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea about the affair.

Cain tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

However Cain put the gun down, saying it was just to get Al’s attention.

The two men began to fight but they both reached to grab the gun.

A shot went off, which was heard by Kerry and Chloe who were walking nearby.

Kerry found Cain stood by Al’s body (Credit: ITV)

Kerry went to investigate and when she found her fiancé dead with Cain stood by him with a gun, she called the police.

At home, armed police came to collect Cain.

When his 10-year-old son Kyle saw the police, he came running down the stairs and told his dad the police were outside.

Cain hugged him goodbye and he was arrested and later charged with Al’s murder.

Fans think Kyle pulled the trigger and killed Al (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode of the soap (Wednesday, November 2) Kyle kept asking Moira about when her dad would come home.

However some fans think that Kyle saw Cain and Al fighting in the barn and was the one who shot Al.

Now Cain is covering for his son.

Now one fan thinks that this will play into Kerry’s exit storyline and that she will go on the run with her grandson Kyle to save him from the law.

On social media, one fan said: “So I’m guessing that Kerry tales Kyle away from her maternity leave storyline.”

Is Kerry leaving Emmerdale?

Recently Kerry actress Laura Norton gave birth to her second child, meaning she’s now on maternity leave.

It hasn’t been revealed what Kerry’s exit story will be.

But she will go off screen in the coming months. And with so much drama surrounding her there’s plenty of reasons she could go!

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

