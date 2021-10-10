Emmerdale boss reveals waterfall stunt for Super Soap Week

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks has teased a never-before-done waterfall stunt for Super Soap Week.

The ITV soap has pulled out all the stops for the huge week with four major stunts.

Emmerdale’s super soap week will feature a huge waterfall stunt (Credit: ITV)

Channel bosses have given both Corrie and Emmerdale blank cheques to create an unforgettable week of episodes.

And Kate says they have done exactly that.

Speaking to ED! and other media, she said: “It’s an adrenaline rush from the very start as twists and stunts come thick and fast and you can’t catch your breath.

“The glorious stunning landscapes are utilised and very focal, the brilliant Duncan Foster is brilliant to bring the scripts to life.

“The week will catapult viewers to the heart of this beautiful but very dangerous environment.

“There are jaw dropping stunts, rapids and waterfall sequences as we subvert expectations.

“The denouement is the massive maze. We love stunts but it’s not just about the ambitious and impressive stunts – at the heart of the week lie relationships, secrets, hearts broken and with Meena involved and hellbent on revenge on Victoria, not everyone will get out alive.”

Kate also revealed how there are two more top secret stunts to come in the week.

She added: “We have a white knuckle ride through the icy rapids that will plunge characters into real peril.

Meena will be at the centre of the drama – but will she claim another victim? (Credit: ITV)

“We have a never before seen on soap waterfall stunt – honestly it’s spectacular, hats off to Duncan and the team.

“That is the tip of the iceberg but there are two other heart-stopping top secret stunts but you will have to wait and see about those…”

And what happens will change the village forever.

“It is very safe to say there will be a lot of repercussions, what happens will impact some of our well loved characters,” Kate added.

“This is just the start of something that will change lives forever. It’s big, exciting and explosive but these weeks fall short if they don’t give us bigger stories coming out.

“It was imperative to root it in character driven stories as much as the stunts and visuals.”

She added: “Some characters get a happy ever after, others aren’t so lucky…”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

