Everything we know about this month’s Super Soap Week

Super Soap Week is returning after two years of pandemic chaos – and Coronation Street and Emmerdale will never be the same again.

There will be deaths, shocks, thrills and spills in the huge week of episodes airing later this month.

Serial killer Meena Jutla could kill again in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

When is Super Soap Week?

It isn’t yet known exactly when the big week is taking place.

However it will be in October – and we will be sure to update you as soon as we know!

Most likely the special week will be mid-month making the week commencing the 18th a likely contender.

Emmerdale will probably go boom during Super Soap Week (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in Emmerdale for Super Soap Week?

Serial killer Meena Jutla is set to take centre stage during Emmerdale’s explosive week of episodes.

And someone is set to die.

Meena will take revenge on boyfriend David Metcalfe and the woman he really loves Victoria Sugden.

They have been seen white water rafting in filming pictures.

David actor Matthew Wolfenden has revealed there will be not just one stunt – but four for the week.

And two of them have never been done before on a soap.

He told Loose Women: “There’s four big stunts that happen over that week.

“We’ve just been filming that over the last month, and over the week that it’s going to be onscreen there’s four huge stunts.

“Two of them in particular have never ever been done before on a soap, so it’s been a massive block for us.

“I’m covered in bruises and cuts, and it’s been fantastic.”

Likewise Kevin Mathurin, who plays vicar Charles Anderson, tweeted about his body being ‘broken’ by filming for one of the stunts.

He was pictured filming alongside Anna Nightingale who plays Andrea Tate.

But with four stunts – surely the Dingles will be involved in one of them – and with Chas’ problems at the pub taking centre stage, will the Woolpack survive?

And let’s face it – everyone’s expecting Jamie Tate to make a return.

He is assumed dead by police, alive by his mother Kim and lurking elsewhere by viewers.

But with his disappearance hanging over the village – surely Super Soap Week is the perfect time to reveal the truth.

Coronation Street confirms Super Soap Week theme (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in Coronation Street for Super Soap Week?

Corrie has given the biggest tease yet about what’s coming with a Horror-Nation Street event set behind the cobbles.

Debbie Webster announced her plans on Wednesday night’s episodes revealing she would be hosting a horrifying haunted experience at the abandoned brewery.

It could be the setting that sees two huge storylines come together for an unforgettable Super Soap Week.

Abi Franklin’s revenge against her son Seb’s killer Corey Brent has been teased in a series of filming pictures showing her getting a gun.

He recently was found not guilty of Seb’s murder.

And other filming pictures have revealed the return of drug dealer villain Harvey Gaskell.

The thug was sent down after Leanne Battersby bravely stood up to him and gave evidence.

However Harvey will do whatever it takes to get free (Credit: ITV)

But pictures have revealed he will soon make a daring escape from a prison van and head back to the cobbles for revenge.

And soap boss Iain Macleod has already confirmed that someone will die.

It will involve the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden that has remained unfilled in for almost a year.

Iain said: “It’s going to be really huge – there’s loads of emotion, there’s loads of big spectacle – it’s going to be cinematic.

“When you do a story of a certain scale and at a certain level of spectacle the viewers expect there to be significant aftermath to it and significant outcomes.

“So yes, I can confirm that Chekhov’s sinkhole will result in a death.”

