In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (January 31), Arthur was devastated when he found out that his school assembly on LGBTQ+ history had been cancelled.

Jai had shared his concerns about Arthur doing the assembly, with the teen accusing him of complaining to the school.

However, now Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ who was really behind the complaint that shut down Arthur’s assembly – and it’s bad news for his fledgling love life.

Arthur accused Jai (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Arthur upset after cancelled school assembly

Laurel phoned up the school and found out that it had been cancelled due to one parent complaining.

Jai assured that while he thought that the assembly might have provoked bullies, he wasn’t the one who complained.

Later on, Marshall comforted Arthur and checked to see if he was okay.

Marshall then apologised for bullying Arthur and revealed that he did actually like him.

He then leaned in for a kiss but was interrupted when his dad rang him.

After looking down at his phone, Marshall quickly scarpered.

Now fans reckon that they’ve sussed out who complained to the school.

Could Marshall’s dad be behind the complaint? (Credit: ITV)

Fans accuse Marshall’s dad of complaining to the school

Marshall told Arthur that he would be up for going on a date with him but it was clear that something was bothering him.

As he leaned in for a kiss, he noticed his dad ringing and rushed off.

Now fans think that Marshall may be worried about his dad’s reaction, suggesting that his dad might be homophobic.

They think that Marshall’s dad is the person who complained to the school and shut down the assembly.

One fan wrote: “Guessing by Marshall’s reaction to his dad phoning him when he was with Arthur, I reckon it was his dad is homophobic and is the one who phoned the school not Jai?”

Prediction: Marshall's dad is the one who complained #Emmerdale — Felix Wood (@felixw1) January 31, 2023

#Emmerdale I'd say Arthur owes Jai an apology & it was Marshall's dad that called the school 🤨 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) January 31, 2023

Marshall's dad will have rang the school #Emmerdale — Joanna ⚫⚪ ( out for lunch) (@googoogajoob78) January 31, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “Prediction: Marshall’s dad is the one who complained”

A third fan commented: “I’d say Arthur owes Jai an apology and it was Marshall’s dad that called the school.”

A final fan declared: “Marshall’s dad will have rang the school.”

Is Marshall worried about his homophobic dad? (Credit: ITV)

Could Marshall’s dad have complained?

Marshall is in the closet and initially got involved in bullying Arthur so that his friends wouldn’t find out the truth about his sexuality.

And now Marshall has been seen rushing off from Arthur as soon as his dad called him.

Could Marshall be worried about his dad’s reaction to his sexuality?

Is Marshall’s dad homophobic?

Could Marshall’s dad have complained the school?

Fans most definitely seem to think so…

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

