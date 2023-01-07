Emmerdale fans work out twist in Arthur Thomas bullying ordeal

Emmerdale fans have worked out a dramatic twist for Arthur Thomas after his bullying ordeal.

The schoolboy was left in tears last night (Friday January 6) after his crush Marshall lead him on for a sick bet.

Arthur was left devastated – but Emmerdale fans are predicting a twist (Credit: ITV)

Arthur recently came out as gay in a touching storyline.

He was quickly accepted by his friends and family, with fans hopeful of a positive and happy storyline.

However last night’s episode proved that not to be the case.

Over the last week Arthur had opened up to his friend April about his crush on cool kid Marshall at school.

She hatched a plan to play Cupid.

With her house inexplicably empty of parents, April threw a party and invited Cathy, Heath and Arthur – and told him to invite Marshall.

Emmerdale fans predict twist for Arthur Thomas

But when Marshall turned up, he wasn’t alone.

Instead he had brought two friends – but they weren’t exactly nice.

While they insisted to Arthur’s face that they had no problem with his sexuality, they were secretly plotting behind his back.

Over the night Arthur and Marshall grew closer.

Marshall let Arthur think he was into him and took it even further.

He lured Arthur outside away from the others and asked him: “Do you like me?”

Arthur replied: “I like talking to you. Well, you’re the fittest lad in school, I mean, all the girls fancy you. You must know that?”

With Marshall’s encouragement, Arthur leaned in for a kiss – but he was stopped by the reaction of Marshall’s friends filming from an upstairs window.

One of the bullies shouted: “Urgh, I can’t believe you did that. How did you not throw up?”

“Trust me, I nearly did,” Marshall shouted back revealing it was all a sick prank.

Heartbroken Arthur ran off as the boys filmed him shouting: “Smile fo the camera gay boy.”

But viewers spotted Marshall looking full of regret at what happened – and they are convinced he is secretly into Arthur.

Emmerdale fans noticed Marshall looking regretful after what he did to Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Does Marshall like Arthur?

One said: “Marshall clearly likes him, he is probably struggling with his sexuality and just acting up in front of his mates. May all come good in the end.”

A second said: “I think Marshall might actually be gay but hasn’t come out yet because of his ‘pals’ attitude!”

A third said: “I secretly think Marshall is gay, more to this than meets the eye.”

A fourth said: “Yeah, I think Marshall is gay/bi but too scared to come out because of fear he’ll be bullied & teased.

“Hence why he’s joining in with the teasing of Arthur. It’s quite common behaviour with teens.

“They would rather blend in and join in with the bullying than be themselves and stand out.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

