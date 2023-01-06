Marshall smiling and Arthur crying in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans predict heartbreaking twist in Arthur storyline

Arthur has a crush on his classmate

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Fans of Emmerdale are worried for Arthur after he started to grow closer to classmate Marshall.

Arthur recently admitted to his friend April that he had a crush on a boy at school.

It seems like Marshall is interested in spending time with Arthur. But fans fear that Arthur is being set up.

Arthur told Nicola that he’s gay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Arthur comes out as gay

Last year Nicola noticed that something seemed to be bothering Arthur.

Later Arthur told Nicola that he is gay, but feared what others would think.

Nicola’s stepson Elliot overheard Arthur and Nicola’s conversation and told his and Arthur’s friends what he heard.

Arthur came out to his mum Laurel and his friends supported him.

Recently Arthur admitted to April that he had a crush on classmate Marshall, but didn’t know how to ask if he was gay.

Marshall and Arthur met up (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict heartbreaking twist in Arthur storyline

In last night’s episode (Thursday, January 5) Arthur and April invited Marshall to hang out at the café.

Marshall showed up and Arthur offered to buy him something from the café.

Later Nicola observed Arthur and Marshall playing rock, paper, scissors

April left Arthur and Marshall and they got to talking.

Arthur explained to Marshall that he’s one of the cool kids and was surprised he turned up.

Marshall told Arthur that if anyone is the cool kid, it’s him.

Marshall also said how he found it amazing that Arthur came out as gay and told his truth.

However fans fear that Marshall is setting Arthur up to be the target of a cruel trick.

One fan wrote: “Pretty sure this boy is setting Arthur up. Shame on you.”

A second tweeted: “I have a feeling that this lad and his mates are gonna target Arthur, especially if Arthur makes a move without realising.”

A third fan said: “I don’t see a fairy-tale ending for Arthur and this lad, it’s giving me anxiety.”

Another added: “Is this Marshall guy setting Arthur up for something bad?”

What do you think?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

